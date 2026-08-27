Opinion

MACLEOD: Kenney, Nenshi, and Notley want National Energy Program 2.0 — punish Trump by punishing Alberta

Sacrificing the oil patch to solve Ottawa’s trade disputes exposes why Western Canada must reclaim control of its resources.
Premier Danielle Smith and Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi standing in front of a boxing ring.
Premier Danielle Smith and Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi standing in front of a boxing ring.W/S Canva
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Alberta
Jason Kenney
Oil And Gas
Rachel Notley
Naheed Nenshi
Opinion
Western
Opinion Column
Trump tariffs
Canada US trade war
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news