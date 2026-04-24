MACLEOD: Lessons for Alberta from Canada’s ‘brain drain’ crisis

Canada is not losing talent to the United States (US) by accident. It is doing so because the incentives are wrong.For years, Canada has built an economy that talks endlessly about innovation while making it harder to innovate. Taxes are high. Regulation is slow. Approval processes are cumbersome and full of delaying tactics. Investment capital is scarcer and more timid than it should be. When ambitious people want to build at scale, they increasingly discover that the US offers a deeper market, a faster growth runway, and a more forgiving investment culture.That is the real story behind the Canadian brain drain. It is not just a matter of a few professionals taking bigger paycheques in New York or Texas. It is a structural problem. Canada has created an environment where staying small is manageable, but growth is harder than it should be. By contrast, the US still rewards growth, risk, and scale.The migration statistics are significant enough to matter, especially when the people leaving tend to be highly educated and concentrated in their prime working years. Statistics Canada reported that from 2021 to 2023, the US admitted an average of 11,100 Canadian-born permanent residents per year. Even more immigrants left for greener pastures. More important than the raw count, Statistics Canada’s March 2026 portrait of Canadian emigration showed emigrants are disproportionately in the 20-to-44 age bracket and are more educated than the Canadian population overall. .In other words, Canada is not mainly losing its disengaged. It is losing productive, mobile, high-capacity people..Ottawa’s own documents help explain why. Budget 2025 admitted that overall business investment in Canada has been flat over the past decade, while business investment in the US has risen sharply. That is devastating. When a government must admit that its competitor is pulling away in the basic business of attracting investment, the market has already delivered its verdict.Taxes compound the problem. The Canadian Tax Foundation reported in 2025 that Canada’s top marginal personal income tax rate was 53.5%, among the highest in the OECD. It also noted that Canada taxes capital gains and dividends more heavily than the OECD average. That is not a serious recipe for retaining entrepreneurs, investors, or senior executives with global options.The clearest evidence comes not from celebrities but from builders.Take Miles Schwartz, chief executive of Zūm Rails. In 2024, the Montreal fintech moved Schwartz permanently to Miami as part of its US growth strategy. He later explained that the US market was larger, more entrepreneurial, and better suited to building a unicorn-scale company. Another report noted that he cited a more competitive fintech landscape and banks more willing to innovate. That is the argument in miniature: the US is where founders increasingly believe they must go to scale.Then there is Hassan Ismail, a Toronto founder who described, in unusually plain terms, why the US environment is more attractive. He said Canadian regulations made it difficult to build his original defence-tech startup and that investors were too risk-averse. He and his co-founder ultimately pivoted, formed a Delaware C corporation, and raised money from American investors and Canadian expats in the US. His account is valuable because it says the quiet part out loud: the barriers are not just taxes, but regulation, investor culture, and institutional timidity..That individual logic is reinforced by corporate behaviour.In October 2024, Brookfield Asset Management, controlled by our own Prime Minister, announced steps that shifted its center of gravity toward New York and explicitly aimed at broader US equity index inclusion. That was not mere paperwork. It was one of Canada’s flagship financial players acknowledging, in effect, that deeper capital markets and strategic advantage now sit south of the border.In February, Bitfarms announced a US re-domiciliation plan and said it intended to rebrand as Keel Infrastructure. By April 1, it had completed the transition to the US. Again, the rationale was not sentimental. It was strategic. The company was aligning itself with the American market, American capital, and American growth opportunities.Almonty Industries did much the same. In January 2025, it announced its intention to relocate from Canada to Delaware, explicitly pointing to the US as a compelling jurisdiction. In April, it went further and announced the relocation of its corporate headquarters from Toronto to Dillon, Montana. Companies do not move their domicile and headquarters for decoration. They do it because they think the other jurisdiction offers a better operating environment.Curaleaf made the same calculation in January 2026, announcing a proposed domestication to Delaware and stating that Delaware’s corporate environment would better support its strategic objectives and streamline its regulatory structure. That language is polished, but the meaning is blunt: the US framework works better for what the company wants to do.Then there is the ecosystem signal, which may be the most revealing of all. Early in 2026, Y Combinator (YC) briefly removed Canada from its list of acceptable countries of incorporation. The accelerator later reversed itself, but the episode was telling. YC’s leadership openly stated that Canadian startups that reincorporated in the US had materially better access to capital and higher valuations. Even after the backtrack, the message was unmistakable. If ambitious founders want better financing outcomes, the pressure is still toward US incorporation and US alignment..That is what brain drain looks like in a modern economy. It is not always a dramatic one-way flight of famous people. Often it is subtler and more damaging than that. A founder moves. A company reincorporates. A head office shifts. An investor insists on Delaware. A growth company starts in Canada but sets its real ambitions elsewhere. The talent follows the capital, and the capital follows the opportunity.For Alberta, the policy lesson is straightforward.Albertans have spent decades trying to thrive inside a federal framework that too often punishes productive industry, slows major projects, and redistributes wealth while undermining the conditions that created it. The same high-tax, overregulated, anti-growth instinct that is pushing talent and capital out of Canada broadly is especially destructive for Alberta. This province has the resources, skills, entrepreneurial culture, and geographic advantages to compete hard for North American investment. What it lacks is full control over the policy levers needed to do it.That is why independence is not merely a constitutional argument. It is an economic survival strategy..An independent Alberta could build the kind of investment climate Canada increasingly refuses to provide. It could lower top marginal tax rates, simplify approvals, reduce regulatory duplication, strengthen property rights, and actively court head offices and growth capital. It could present itself, honestly and unapologetically, as the most attractive destination in North America for energy, petrochemicals, agriculture, logistics, data infrastructure, and emerging technology.That is how you slow a brain drain. Not with slogans. Not with subsidies. Not with another Ottawa innovation plan wrapped in bureaucratic language. You stop it by making staying rational and investing profitable.Canada, in its current form, looks increasingly unwilling to do that. Alberta still could. But only if it controls its own economic destiny. If we do not, the same pattern will continue: the best builders will keep looking south, the smartest capital will keep following them, and Canada’s Laurentian political class will keep pretending the problem is anything other than the system it built.