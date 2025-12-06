MACLEOD: Let the people speak

Colin MacLeod is the author of the provocative book “The Case for Alberta’s Independence,” and the force behind @cnm5000 on X.In the span of 24 chaotic hours, the future of an Alberta independence referendum has ricocheted from the brink of extinction to a sudden, legislative rebirth. For those of us who believe that the question of Alberta’s place in Confederation must be settled not by lawyers in robes but by citizens in voting booths, this week has been a masterclass in political brinkmanship.Let’s be clear: Justice Colin Feasby’s ruling on Friday, declaring the proposed referendum question “unconstitutional,” was a significant judicial intervention. He argued that the question — asking if Alberta should become a sovereign country — contravened the Constitution Act and Treaty rights. Under the old rules of the Citizen Initiative Act, this was a death knell. The Act previously forbade any initiative that breached Canada’s supreme law..STEPHAN: The Notwithstanding Clause is good for Alberta.However, the courtroom drama was rendered effectively moot before the ink was even dry. The UCP government’s introduction of Bill 14 on Thursday — literally hours before the ruling — changed the game entirely. By scrubbing the requirement that a referendum question must withstand a constitutional sniff test before being put to the people, the province has cleared the legal brush.This is the correct path. The constitutionality of a referendum is a distraction from its democratic necessity. .The “Reset” and the Path ForwardFor the independence movement, specifically groups like the Alberta Prosperity Project led by Mitch Sylvestre, this is not a defeat; it is a “reset,” as Justice Minister Mickey Amery aptly put it. The court’s decision is now a historical footnote to a legislative green light.The path forward for the movement is now stripped of legal excuses. Now, the UCP has handed us the keys. The new legislation allows the Justice Minister — a political actor, not a bureaucratic Chief Electoral Officer — to vet the question. This shifts the power from administrative technocracy to political will..SLOBODIAN: Calgary pastor jailed for refusing ‘forced apology’ in drag storytime dispute.The movement must now pivot from legal wrangling to grassroots mobilisation. We have been given a second chance to gather the necessary signatures. The threshold is high, and the logistics are daunting, but the barrier is now purely political, not judicial.If the support is truly there, as independence advocates claim, we must prove it on the streets, not in the courts. We need to professionalize, move beyond the fringe grievances, and articulate a clear, positive vision for sovereignty that can survive the harsh light of a campaign. .Legality vs. LegitimacyThe most profound shift Bill 14 creates is in the definition of “legality” regarding the referendum. Opponents have long conflated the act of independence (which is constitutionally complex) with the act of voting on it (which should be a basic democratic right).Justice Feasby’s ruling was technically correct under the old law: unilateral secession violates the current constitutional order. However, democracy is dynamic. A referendum does not magically sever ties with Ottawa the day after the vote; it provides a mandate to negotiate that severance. By removing the “constitutionality” clause for the question itself, the Alberta government is aligning with the principles laid out in the Supreme Court’s 1998 Secession Reference: if a clear majority votes on a clear question, the rest of Canada has a duty to negotiate.Bill 14 ensures that the process of asking the question is legal under provincial law. It stops the courts from gagging the public before the debate even begins..The Propaganda War AheadHowever, we must be naive to think the court’s decision will disappear. It has handed a loaded weapon to federalists and opponents of the referendum. Expect to see Justice Feasby’s words plastered on every “No” campaign pamphlet.Opponents will weaponize the term “unconstitutional.” They will scream that the UCP is overriding the rule of law to pander to a radical base. They will frame the referendum not as a democratic exercise, but as an illegal, rogue action that a judge has already condemned. They will cite the violation of Treaty rights to drive a wedge between the independence movement and Indigenous communities — a strategic vulnerability the movement has failed to address adequately.The narrative will be simple: “The courts said no, but the UCP changed the rules to cheat.” It is a powerful propaganda tool that delegitimizes the vote before a single ballot is cast..LUCYK: Medical waitlist deaths climb, but do governments even notice?.Let the People SpeakUltimately, this week’s events clarify the battlefield. The court has had its say on the old law, and the government has written a new one. The legal hurdles that choked the conversation are being dismantled.Whether you are a staunch federalist or committed to independence, you should welcome this. Suppressing the independence sentiment through legal technicalities only breeds resentment.Bringing it into the open, through a sanctioned, legal referendum, forces a debate this province desperately needs. The courts cannot answer the question of Alberta’s future. Only Albertans can.Colin MacLeod is the author of the provocative book “The Case for Alberta’s Independence,” and the force behind @cnm5000 on X.