MACLEOD: Lich, Barber, and the dangerous criminalization of protest

Canada’s justice system has now sent its message, and it is not subtle.Tamara Lich and Chris Barber were not murderers, arsonists, violent revolutionaries, or even criminals. They were two Canadians who helped lead a peaceful protest against government mandates during one of the most heavy-handed periods in modern Canadian history. For that, the Crown vigorously pursued them for years, seeking prison terms of seven years for Lich and eight years for Barber.For leading what became known as the “Freedom Convoy” on October 5, 2025, both received conditional sentences involving house arrest, curfews, and community service. One would think that would be the end of it. But no, this vindictive government has decided to appeal their sentences, renewing the original request of lengthy prison terms for each. That is not justice. That is more political theatre, delivered through the justice system. Little wonder many Albertans are losing faith in our federal institutions.The point of this politically motivated, enduring, and vindictive prosecution was never simply about punishment. It was about communication. Ottawa wanted every Canadian watching to understand the new rules: protest the approved causes and you may be indulged. Protest the governing class itself, embarrass the capital, challenge federal authority, and your life can be consumed by process, legal fees, bail conditions, public vilification, and years of prosecution.The Crown’s original sentencing position was, and still is, grotesque. Seven and eight years for mischief was not sober law. It was a warning flare to truckers, farmers, energy workers, parents, small business owners, and every other inconvenient Canadian: do not try this again..The court rejected the Crown’s most absurd demand, but the system still delivered the lesson. Lich and Barber spent years under the weight of criminal proceedings. Their names were dragged through the press. Their movement was demonized, and their private lives were disrupted. The federal government used emergency powers to allow financial institutions to freeze accounts linked to the protest. A Federal Court later found the invocation of the Emergencies Act unreasonable and unconstitutional. Since that finding, there have been zero repercussions against the political class who orchestrated it. But Canadians saw the machinery. They saw what the state was willing to do.Governments now talk as though public dissent is a management problem. Public Safety Canada’s response to the Emergencies Act inquiry says Ottawa will continue discussions with provinces and territories about policing responses to protest activities. In bureaucratic English, that sounds harmless. In plain English, it means the federal government is preparing for the next eruption of public anger.They are right to be worried. Canadians are angry. We are watching food prices rise, housing drift out of reach, immigration policy run far ahead of public consent, energy workers treated like a problem, and free expression recast as cause for “legal action.” In Alberta, more and more of us are seeing this type of draconian government response as unacceptable.The Lich-Barber prosecution fits that pattern. It tells citizens that dissent is permitted only when it is polite, brief, powerless, and useful to the governing narrative. The moment dissent becomes disruptive enough to matter, the state reaches for injunctions, emergency powers, financial pressure, prosecution, and public shaming..No serious person argues that a legal right to protest gives anyone unlimited rights. Blocking streets, honking horns, and disrupting residents can have consequences. But proportionality and equal treatment still matter. The right to protest is not meaningful if it survives only at the pleasure of politicians, police commanders, and Crown prosecutors.What's happening here is not proportional. It is selective, political, and childishly vindictive. It was designed to make a very public example out of people whose real offence was not mischief, but disobedience.This is why so many Albertans no longer trust Ottawa’s institutions. They see a federal government that can tolerate disorder when it suits the cultural fashion of the day, but becomes ruthless when ordinary working Canadians push back against federal authority. They see a justice system capable of moving with astonishing determination when the accused are politically useful targets, while violent and repeat offenders too often cycle through the courts with maddening regularity. That double standard destroys faith in the rule of law.A country cannot lecture its citizens about democracy while criminalizing the people who embarrass it. It cannot claim to protect freedom while making examples out of dissenters. And a justice system cannot retain legitimacy if Canadians believe the severity of prosecution depends less on what was done than on who was offended.Tamara Lich and Chris Barber were punished. But more importantly, they were used. They were used to send a message: stay in your lane, keep your head down, and never again let your protest become powerful enough to frighten the people who run this country.That is not the Canada many of us were raised to believe in. It is certainly not the Canada Albertans were promised. And if Ottawa thinks this kind of prosecution will calm public unrest, it is badly misreading the room. The continued appeals and prosecution of Lich and Barber will not restore trust, rebuild legitimacy, or cower Albertans into obedience.It will only convince more Albertans that this federal government is no longer protecting their freedoms; it is simply protecting itself.