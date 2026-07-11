Opinion

MACLEOD: Lich, Barber, and the dangerous criminalization of protest

Freedom Convoy leaders have become political examples, raising serious questions about free speech, proportional justice, and government overreach in Canada.
Freedom Convoy organizers Christopher Barber and Tamara Lich
Freedom Convoy organizers Christopher Barber and Tamara LichWestern Standard Canva
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