MACLEOD: No more hiding — every MLA must take a public stand on Alberta independence

An MLA is not elected to serve a party leader, protect a caucus, repeat approved talking points, or disappear whenever an issue becomes politically dangerous. An MLA is elected to represent every person living within a constituency, including those who voted for someone else.The Legislative Assembly describes MLAs as representatives who advocate for their constituents, debate public issues, pass laws, and ensure accountability. Alberta’s Legislature is supposed to be the centre of the province’s democratic process, not a shelter where politicians can avoid difficult questions. That responsibility has rarely been more important.On October 19, Albertans are scheduled to answer what may be the most consequential political question in the province’s history: “Should Alberta remain a province of Canada or should the government begin the constitutional process required to hold a binding referendum on separation?”This is not another vote about daylight saving time or an administrative adjustment that can be quietly forgotten after election day. It concerns Alberta’s future as a political community. It could begin a process that affects taxation, pensions, trade, treaties, public services, policing, borders, federal assets, and Alberta’s entire relationship with the rest of Canada.Yet most Albertans have no idea how their own elected representative intends to vote. That is an extraordinary failure of political accountability.Alberta has 87 legislative seats. One seat is currently vacant, leaving 86 sitting MLAs: 47 United Conservatives, 38 New Democrats, and one Progressive Tory. Every one of those members has accepted public office and claims the authority to represent an Alberta constituency. On the defining issue of this generation, silence is no longer acceptable..You can contact your MLA here.Premier Danielle Smith has stated that she intends to vote for Alberta to remain in Canada. Independence supporters may strongly disagree with her decision, but she has at least declared her position and explained it publicly. Every other MLA should now be expected to do the same.Albertans should reject evasive replies about “listening to the people,” “respecting the process,” or “waiting for more information.” The referendum question has been announced. The date has been set. MLAs have had years to consider Alberta’s position within Confederation.Anyone who still claims to have no position is either unprepared for public office or unwilling to tell constituents the truth.Private citizens have the right to a secret ballot. Elected representatives do not have the right to conceal their judgment on the largest constitutional question Alberta may ever face. MLAs routinely declare positions on budgets, taxes, education, healthcare, energy policy, and relations with Ottawa. It is indefensible to suggest that Alberta’s possible independence is somehow too personal or sensitive for them to discuss. Party discipline is no defence.UCP MLAs were not elected merely to echo the premier. NDP MLAs were not elected merely to repeat their leader’s position. Each MLA represents a particular constituency with its own industries, interests, grievances, and political character. Their first democratic responsibility is to their constituents, not to party strategists or communications staff in Edmonton..Every MLA should publicly answer four questions: Will you vote for Alberta to remain in Canada or to begin the legal process toward independence? Why? Will you accept and implement the democratic result? What should the Alberta government do immediately after either outcome?Those answers should be published on every MLA’s official website, distributed through constituency offices, and presented at a public meeting before October 19. Alberta media, referendum organizations, and interested citizens should compile the responses into a province-wide public record.Where an MLA refuses to answer, the record should state plainly: “Declined to declare a position.” And accountability must apply equally to both sides.MLAs who support remaining in Canada should explain what they believe will change. They should identify the constitutional, fiscal, or political reforms they realistically expect Ottawa to accept. They should explain why Albertans should trust another round of assurances that Alberta’s grievances will eventually be addressed.Saying Canada is worth preserving is not enough. They must explain the terms under which Alberta should remain and what consequences should follow if Ottawa refuses meaningful reform..MLAs who support independence must also demonstrate that their position is serious. They should explain how Alberta would protect pensions, maintain public services, honour treaties, preserve trade, divide assets and liabilities, and negotiate an orderly transition.Independence cannot be presented merely as an emotional protest against Ottawa. It must be defended as a credible program of government.This demand is not intimidation. It is democracy functioning as it should. Nobody is insisting that every MLA support independence. Nobody is demanding that every MLA support Canada. Albertans are demanding something more basic: basic honesty from the people paid to represent them.An MLA who lacks the courage to state a position on Alberta’s future has no business asking voters to trust them with lesser decisions. Remaining silent may be comfortable inside a caucus room, but it is an abdication of public duty.October 19 could determine Alberta’s political direction for generations. Before Albertans cast their ballots, they deserve to know where every elected representative stands. All 86 sitting MLAs should answer. No hedging. No scripted evasions. No hiding behind party leaders. State your position. Answer the questions.