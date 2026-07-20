Opinion

MACLEOD: No more hiding — every MLA must take a public stand on Alberta independence

The October 19 referendum could reshape Alberta forever. Elected representatives have a duty to declare their position, defend it publicly, and stop hiding behind party leaders.
Danielle Smith speaking to reporters after announcing her referendum question regarding Alberta independence the day prior.
Danielle Smith speaking to reporters after announcing her referendum question regarding Alberta independence the day prior. WS/David Wiechnik
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