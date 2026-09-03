MACLEOD: October 19 — Alberta’s last chance

Alberta has been here before: angry with Ottawa, frustrated by Confederation, and wondering whether there is another way. From the fury of the National Energy Program and Gordon Kesler’s 1982 Western Canada Concept by-election victory to failed Senate reform, constitutional battles, and decades of fighting over equalization, energy policy, and representation, Albertans have repeatedly tried to change Canada from within.This time is different. On October 19, Albertans will actually have a provincewide ballot offering a legal route toward independence. Never has the modern independence movement combined this level of public organization, a successful mass petition, institutional legitimacy, and an actual vote that could begin the constitutional process toward a binding referendum.As described in many of my essays, the central issue is economic subordination. Alberta produces extraordinary wealth, sends a disproportionate share of it to Ottawa, and then watches federal governments spend those revenues (and not very wisely), while restricting many of the industries responsible for producing them. How long should Alberta continue financing a system in which it has comparatively little political power to determine the rules?The Fraser Institute calculates that from 2007-08 through 2026-27, Albertans will have contributed a net $321.9 billion more to federal revenues than they received in federal spending. Its methodology can be debated, but the larger point survives: Alberta has long been one of Confederation’s largest net contributors.At the same time, Canada’s economic performance has weakened where ordinary Canadians actually feel it. Statistics Canada reported real GDP per capita falling 1.3% in 2023 and another 1.4% in 2024. The Bank of Canada has called Canada’s productivity problem an economic “emergency” and estimated that matching the productivity performance of comparable G7 economies since 2000 would have left Canadian GDP roughly 9% higher.And Ottawa’s bills continue to grow. Federal public-debt charges are projected to rise from about $54 billion in 2025-26 to $80.9 billion by 2030-31. Alberta is being asked to remain one of the high-output engines of a federation consuming an ever-larger share of its revenues merely servicing yesterday’s spending. Imagine the schools, roads, hospitals, and services that we could build with those funds?.Immigration adds another dimension. The Liberal government chose historically high immigration levels, and the consequences were dramatic. Canada’s population grew 3.2% in 2023, its fastest rate since 1957, with 97.6% of that growth attributable to international migration. Alberta subsequently grew 4.3% in 2023-24, faster than any other province.Ottawa has since reduced its targets, but changing the target does not magically produce the houses, hospitals, schools, roads, and other infrastructure required for the population already added. Nor does it remove those who should not be here, who are here under fraudulent means or are here illegally. Alberta had 5.057 million people on April 1. The province’s medium projection anticipates roughly 1.3% annual long-term growth, with about 62% of future growth coming from international migration. Applied to today’s population, that puts Alberta near 5.4 million people by 2031 — roughly another 330,000 Albertans in five years.Similar arguments have played out in the United States, where exceptionally high migration during the Biden years fuelled accusations that immigration would eventually alter the electoral math. That motive cannot be proven, and non-citizens cannot vote. What can be demonstrated is simpler: governments can change the demographic, fiscal, and political character of a country remarkably quickly. Alberta is experiencing that change now.Demographic and economic change are not the only trends worth watching. Britain offers a warning about how quickly governments can move from regulating genuinely harmful conduct to policing online expression. During a 2025 House of Lords debate, figures were cited showing more than 12,000 arrests in 2023 under two communications laws governing offensive or malicious messages.Canada is expanding its own laws governing hate, online activity, and lawful access to communications. The circumstances are not identical, and each measure comes with stated public-safety objectives. But the broader direction should concern anyone who believes political dissent requires unusually broad protection. Governments that acquire new authority over speech, platforms, and communications rarely volunteer to give it back..That brings everything back to October 19. Albertans are not being asked to declare independence that day. They are being asked whether they want to preserve the opportunity to seriously consider it: to begin the constitutional process that could lead to a binding referendum. Questions about currency, pensions, debt, treaties, trade, and federal assets would still have to be researched, negotiated, and ultimately considered by Albertans before independence could occur.Meanwhile, the forces working against Alberta’s position are accelerating. Our population is changing rapidly. Federal debt is compounding. Canada’s economy is struggling to produce meaningful per-capita growth. Alberta remains a major contributor to Ottawa while federal authority continues expanding into areas ranging from energy to online communications.Political windows do not remain open forever. Every year that passes changes the electorate, increases fiscal dependency, and further entrenches institutions that rarely surrender powers once acquired.That is why October 19 matters so much. Alberta has spent decades trying constitutional reform, Senate reform, negotiation, accommodation, and appeals for a fairer federation. None of that has fundamentally altered the relationship. Now Albertans have something previous generations rarely possessed: a lawful, democratic opportunity to produce significant leverage and to grow the independence option.If it does not pass, no one can say another opportunity will never arise. But given our history of failure, the demographic changes, mounting federal debt, deteriorating economic performance, and expanding centralized control, if another opportunity ever arises, it will be decades out. October 19 may very well be our last practical chance to decide the future of Alberta for ourselves.