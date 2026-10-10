MACLEOD: Ordinary Albertans versus the political machine — the travesty of Alberta’s referendum

If you still believe Alberta’s October 19 referendum is being fought on a level playing field, you have not been paying attention. One side has governments, taxpayer-funded advertising, federal and provincial politicians, former premiers, unions, universities, and national organizations.The other side is largely financed and organized by ordinary Albertans spending their own money, while the referee watches them far more closely. This is not a balanced democratic contest. It is the political establishment using every advantage it has to protect the status quo.The democratic process surrounding this referendum has become so tilted that any reasonable sceptic must examine every issue surrounding this ballot: the rules, the money, the public advertising, the political power, and, most importantly, the remarkably different standards being applied to each side.Let's start with the referendum itself. Question 10 is not even the final vote on independence. Option 2 simply directs the Alberta government to begin the legal process toward a future binding referendum. Independence supporters must therefore win once merely to earn the right to fight another campaign and presumably win again. Defenders of the status quo need only stop the process at the first gate.Then we come to Forever Canadian. Elections Alberta registered Thomas Lukaszuk's organization as a referendum third-party advertiser on June 8. Yet much of what followed — public events, speakers, the Unity Bus, and an expanding national campaign — was treated as broader Canadian-unity advocacy rather than referendum advertising because its "significant purpose" supposedly was not explicitly telling Albertans how to vote.Really?An organization devoted to keeping Alberta in Canada can build its brand, tour the province, stage events, attract national attention, and solicit money from across Canada, yet much of that activity initially sits outside the referendum rules because nobody happens to say the magic words, "Vote Option 1." That distinction means little to any ordinary Albertan. It is a regulatory loophole large enough to drive the Unity Bus right through it..Forever Canadian's donation portal said money from outside Alberta was welcome and not reported to Elections Alberta. Build the organization nationally, build the donor base, build the mailing lists, hold the events, dominate media coverage, and then insist those activities are somehow separate from persuading Albertans to remain in Canada?This is where Ezra Levant and Rebel News become impossible to ignore. On July 24, Alberta's Choice filed a substantial complaint about Forever Canadian's activities and financial reporting. Weeks passed. Then, on September 10, Rebel News went to the Court of King's Bench seeking judicial review and asking the court to force Elections Alberta to address the complaint before Albertans voted.Now watch the clock.Eleven days after the lawsuit, Forever Canadian announced it would explicitly enter the referendum campaign and operate under referendum financial rules. Eight days later, on September 29, Elections Alberta entered into a formal compliance agreement requiring Forever Canadian to distinguish referendum contributions from its other donations and report certain earlier events dating back to August.Elections Alberta has not said Levant's lawsuit caused that change, so we cannot state that as fact. But Albertans possess common sense. There was a complaint in July, little visible action for weeks, then a court case against the regulator itself, followed almost immediately by a change in Forever Canadian's position and a formal compliance agreement.Are we seriously expected to believe the lawsuit had no influence at all?Perhaps Elections Alberta was independently headed toward exactly the same decision on exactly the same timetable. If so, that is quite a coincidence. The more uncomfortable question is whether the regulator would have acted when it did had somebody not dragged the issue into court. We cannot know the answer, and that uncertainty is precisely why confidence in this process has been shaken..Now compare that treatment with what private Albertans advocating independence face. Registered referendum advertisers operate under contribution rules, reporting requirements, and a $607,000 advertising limit. Let Alberta Decide has recently announced it has reached its fundraising ceiling.Meanwhile, Danielle Smith's government spends approximately $4 million of taxpayers' money on advertising urging Albertans to remain in Canada, plus roughly $309,300 on its referendum website. That means about $4.3 million in public communications resources are being used in an environment where the premier openly supports Option 1.That is not Danielle Smith's money, UCP money, or donations voluntarily given by federalists. It is our money. Independence supporters paying provincial taxes are literally helping finance advertising intended to defeat their own position. Yet we are told this is a fair contest.It gets even more absurd. Elections Alberta says the referendum provisions of the Election Finances and Contributions Disclosure Act do not apply to registered political parties, constituency associations, or MLAs in the same manner as they apply to referendum third-party advertisers. Grassroots citizens operate inside a regulated box while the political class operates under a very different framework.And what a political class it is.On the Remain side, we have Premier Danielle Smith and the Alberta government. Federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has strongly defended Canadian unity. Of course he would. Alberta is a huge part of the federal Conservative Party. MP Dane Lloyd leads Conservatives for Canada. Ontario Premier Doug Ford travelled to Alberta to tell Albertans they should stay. Naheed Nenshi and the Alberta NDP oppose independence. Senator Paula Simons has repeatedly attacked the idea.Apparently, Albertans cannot discuss their own constitutional future without Ottawa and Ontario sending reinforcements.Then wheel out the retired establishment, whose members, for the most part, are still receiving income from the public purse. Former premiers Jason Kenney, Rachel Notley, and Ed Stelmach have all joined the Remain effort. Former finance minister Travis Toews is involved with Vote to Stay. Former federal cabinet minister Monte Solberg is its primary contact. Former justice minister Tyler Shandro is its chief financial officer..Kenney and Notley spent years tearing strips off one another politically. Now they have discovered common ground: keeping Alberta inside the system in which Canada's political class built its careers. Here is my summary of that ridiculous partnership. It is interesting how quickly old enemies become teammates when the institution itself is being challenged.The institutional parade continues. The Alberta Federation of Labour is campaigning against independence. United Nurses of Alberta's executive board endorsed Option 1. The Association of Academic Staff of the University of Alberta registered as a referendum advertiser. Publicly funded business organizations and established political networks are also promoting continued membership in Canada.Every one of them has the right to speak. That is not the complaint. The complaint is the ridiculous suggestion that this constitutes an equal contest. These large organizations arrive with professional communications operations, membership lists, political contacts, established media access, staff, infrastructure, and institutional credibility. Virtually all are tied directly or indirectly to governments or publicly funded sectors.Now look across the field.The independence campaign is being carried mainly by people outside that establishment: Keith Wilson, a private lawyer; Tanya Clemens, a farmer and former teacher; Mitch Sylvestre, a businessman; Dennis Kalma; entrepreneurs, authors, podcasters, lawyers, self-employed people, a huge number of volunteers, small-business owners, and retired Albertans. They hold meetings, knock on doors, raise private money, and build organizations from the ground up.The private fundraising numbers make the hypocrisy even clearer. Independence organizations have raised about $1 million in disclosed private referendum funding. We do not know how much Forever Canadian has raised.That ought to tell us something. Ordinary people are voluntarily financing this campaign. Nobody forced them; nobody reached into the provincial treasury; nobody sent them a tax bill; and there are very few union dues in that pile, if any. Those donors wrote the cheques because they believe in the cause. That is grassroots democracy.Now place that beside a government spending $4 million of taxpayers’ money promoting the opposite answer, and the real scandal becomes obvious..The Leave side does not lack support. What it lacks is access to the machinery of the establishment. The Remain side can draw on governments, political parties, sitting politicians, former politicians, unions, academic institutions, business organizations, taxpayer-funded advertising, and groups capable of operating as broad national-unity movements while also clearly, by any measure, participating in the referendum campaign.The independence side largely has individual Albertans and their wallets. And we are expected to smile politely and call this balanced. It is not.For clarity: everyone is allowed to say their piece. Nobody should silence Poilievre, Ford, Notley, Kenney, Lukaszuk, Nenshi, or anyone else. Let them speak. Let them defend Canada. Let them make their best case. But make them play by the same rules. Make them play on a level playing field.Do not tell grassroots Albertans that referendum advertising must remain tightly controlled while their own provincial government spends millions promoting the opposing position. Do not give political parties and elected officials advantages unavailable to private campaign organizations and then lecture us about fairness. And do not allow an organization campaigning for Canadian unity to spend months building its brand and national donor network under one regulatory category, only to tighten the rules after the campaign is well underway and after a private media company has been forced to take the regulator to court to get a response.This referendum has exposed something larger than the independence question. It has shown Albertans what happens when ordinary citizens challenge an entrenched political order.Governments, premiers, former premiers, federal politicians, senators, unions, universities, publicly funded business organizations, and taxpayer-funded advertising all speak on behalf of their vested interests.But standing across from that institutional wall are hundreds of thousands of private Albertans saying something very simple: we would like to reconsider this arrangement.That is the real picture of this referendum. The campaign leading up to the final count has been anything but equal.