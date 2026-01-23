MACLEOD: Ottawa failed First Nations — Alberta independence offers a real choice

Colin MacLeod is the author of the provocative book “The Case for Alberta’s Independence,” and the force behind @cnm5000 on X.An open letter to the Chiefs, Elders, and families of the First Nations Bands across Alberta.I’m writing to you as a fellow Albertan who sees exactly what you do. For decades, Ottawa's dysfunctional system has promised prosperity, yet the results have never matched the rhetoric. Housing gaps, water crises, an endless cycle of poverty, and substance abuse tell the real story: money is swallowed by incompetence, corruption, and a massive federal bureaucracy rather than reaching your people.The Indian Act is a racist, colonial relic that treats you as a ward of the state rather than a sovereign partner. This archaic, paternalistic legislation prevents you from truly owning your land, making it nearly impossible to build equity or secure a mortgage. This "Ottawa-knows-best" model has delivered only a recurring cycle of dependency.The numbers are stark: on-reserve First Nations people are 3 times more likely to live in low-income households, 30% of homes need major repair, overcrowding is 4 times the national average, and your people comprise over 30% of federal inmates. This data should be a national scandal, yet in Ottawa, it is just part of the "indigenous file."But you already know all of this. As Alberta looks toward independence, we have a window to do something historic: sit down as equal neighbors and decide, together, what a better future could look like.Your Sovereignty is Not a Veto, but Your Consent is the KeyThere is a lot of noise out there about the law, so let's set the record straight. Alberta's path to independence does not violate your Treaty rights or Section 35 of the Constitution. Based on the Supreme Court’s Secession Reference and the Clarity Act, First Nations do not hold a "veto" over whether the people of Alberta choose to form their own country. However — and this is the most important part — you retain full and absolute constitutional authority over your own Treaty rights.Alberta independence doesn't mean your rights disappear. It means the "Crown" obligations currently held by Canada would need to be re-homed. Secession only removes Canada as a Treaty party if you, the First Nations, consent to that change. In other words, Alberta can become independent regardless, while the administration of your Treaties remains entirely subject to your free choice. Maintaining the status quo or negotiating a new arrangement is your decision: not mine, not Ottawa’s, and not Alberta’s.The Power of Choice: Three Possible Paths ForwardIn a sovereign Alberta, the era of being "managed" ends. A sovereign Alberta is not looking to replace one boss in Ottawa with a new one in Edmonton. While absolutely no one can say with certainty what is going to exactly happen after a successful referendum, (because it is all subject to negotiation,) the consensus emerging in the Alberta independence movement is one of offering you a menu of suggested, negotiated options where the power stays with you:The Status Quo (The Canada Option): If you decide you trust the federal government more than a new Alberta state, you can choose to have Canada continue administering your Treaties, your reserves, and even the Indian Act. While that could be awkward, you can remain a federal responsibility within an independent Alberta geography. If that is what you believe is best for your people, then that is your right.Recognition of Alberta as the Crown: The independence position is explicit: Treaties 6, 7, and 8 are the foundation of this land. An independent Alberta could be prepared to formally recognize and assume all Crown obligations, providing a localized, more responsive administration that understands the specific economic and social realities of the West. This isn't just a legal transfer; it is a chance for full, meaningful consultation and additional negotiation on every aspect of your relationship with the government. Those negotiations would focus on equality and equal opportunity for all Albertans. A New Deal (Full Partnership): This is the path to real wealth. Instead of "grants," we focus on equity. This "New Deal" is about moving from a model of managed poverty to one of shared prosperity. It involves direct resource revenue sharing, where your community receives a negotiated percentage of the wealth generated from the land: not as a gift from the government, but as a right of partnership. This means predictable, long-term funding for your own schools, healthcare, and infrastructure, managed by you, for you. You decide the level of involvement, the funding structures, and the pace of development..There are 48 First Nations in Alberta, each with its own leadership, culture, and priorities. It is essential to recognize that every single First Nation has the right to choose its own path. Some may prefer to maintain ties with Ottawa. Others may explore a closer relationship with Alberta. And still others may wish to negotiate a brand-new deal tailored to their community’s vision for the future.The key principle here is consent and autonomy. This is not about imposing change — it is about offering choices. If a Nation chooses to retain the current model, then nothing changes for them. As Alberta's independence movement gains momentum, expect resistance—not just from Ottawa, but from what many call the "Indigenous Industry." This refers to the network of consultants, bureaucrats, band administrators, individuals, and organizations who all profit from maintaining the status quo of federal control and dependency. Their influence depends on keeping indigenous communities tied to the current federal funding model.In the coming months, you will hear misinformation, fear tactics, half-truths, and outright propaganda designed to protect their interests — not yours. Do not be distracted by smoke and mirrors. Look past the noise, examine the facts, and decide for yourself what kind of future your community deserves.We aren't just talking about theories. Alberta has already built the world-leading model for this. Look at the Alberta Indigenous Opportunities Corporation (AIOC). It has a $3 billion mandate to provide loan guarantees so Nations can own pieces of major projects. We've already seen this work in massive ways.The Project Rocket in 2022, 23 First Nation and Métis communities acquired an 11.57% stake in seven Enbridge pipelines for $1.12 billion. This wasn't a "handout" — it was a commercial partnership that generates millions in annual revenue for those communities..The Cascade Power Plant with six First Nations (including Alexis Nakota Sioux and Enoch Cree) are equity owners in this $1.5 billion facility near Edson, backed by a $93 million AIOC guarantee.The Oil Sands Partnerships with Nations like Fort McKay and Mikisew Cree have partnered with Suncor to buy a 49% interest in the East Tank Farm.In an independent Alberta, this wouldn't be a "special program." It would be the blueprint for all future energy and economic development. You wouldn't just be "consulted" on a pipeline; you would be the ones owning it and collecting a solid portion of the dividends.For those nations that find the Indian Act's land restrictions too stifling, Alberta could offer the option of fee simple ownership. Currently, you can't truly own your home or the soil beneath it, which is why your communities and individuals are often asset-poor despite being resource-rich. Under a new deal, Alberta could negotiate with Ottawa in acquiring the reserve lands you currently possess, based on an equal, shared distribution to each of the band members.By transitioning to private property rights, only where requested and consented to by the Band government, individuals could finally build generational wealth. You could get a mortgage, start a business, or pass property to your children just like every other Albertan. This isn't about "taking" land; it's about liberating its value for the people who live on it.There are many other advantages to a "New Deal." The streamlining of education, health, and essential services, building a single, streamlined regulatory process that fits local control over infrastructure projects, the same as any other municipality, even participation in Alberta's international marketing programs. Envision, if you will, an "Alberta Indigenous Certified" marketing brand and program!The advantage of an Alberta-led system is that we are neighbours. We don't need a flight to Ottawa to talk; we can do it over a cup of coffee. Alberta already has the First Nations Development Fund, which has seen over $2 billion go directly into community projects since 2006. We want to take that local success and make it the foundation of a new nation.We are calling for you to join us. We aren't asking you to give up your identity or your rights; we are asking you to help us build a society where we are ALL equal under the law. You will have the same rights, the same obligations, the same protections, and the same massive opportunities as every other citizen. In this upcoming referendum, you will have one vote each, the same as every other Albertan.Whether you choose to maintain the old ties with Ottawa or build a brand-new house with us, the decision is yours. We are ready to build a future where we are all equal partners in a free, prosperous, and sovereign Alberta.