MACLEOD: Ottawa opened the mass immigration floodgates — Alberta is paying the price

I waste far too much of my valuable time on X, but this post caught my attention, as I notice the exact same thing every time I return from the US..Immigration is not the problem. A country that brings in people who want to work, build, raise families, and contribute to the overall good is doing something right. The problem is scale, speed, and authority. Alberta is being asked to absorb a federal immigration surge without having the power to meaningfully slow it, shape it, or match it to the province’s real capacity. Ottawa sets the broad intake. Albertans deal with the consequences: crowded schools and emergency rooms, longer waits, tighter housing, more competition for entry-level jobs, and a generation of young Albertans wondering why the ladder keeps getting pulled higher..Here is Alberta’s data:.The first chart tells the story plainly. Alberta was already taking in tens of thousands of new permanent residents each year before COVID. Then came the post-pandemic surge. By 2024, Alberta was receiving more than 60,000 new permanent residents annually. The Canadian Chamber of Commerce, using ATB Economics work, described Alberta’s 2024 immigrant intake as a record high of more than 60,000, while also noting that Alberta’s non-permanent resident population grew by more than 91,000 in 2024 alone. In just two years, Alberta added nearly 378,000 residents. That is more than twice the population of Prince Edward Island dropped into one province’s housing, labour, health, and school systems almost overnight.Why is this happening here? Partly because Alberta still looks like the last place in Canada where work, housing, and opportunity have not been completely crushed. People are leaving Ontario and British Columbia because those provinces have become unaffordable. Newcomers, both international and interprovincial, are coming here because Alberta remains relatively attractive. RBC Economics noted that Alberta’s growth reflects “major contributions” from both international and interprovincial migration, with labour force growth outpacing job creation. That is not a moral failing by newcomers. It is simple arithmetic.When the population grows faster than housing, rents rise. When the labour force grows faster than jobs, unemployment rises. When patients grow faster than doctors, wait times rise. Ottawa gets the headline about compassion and growth. Alberta gets the lineups..The harshest impact is falling on young workers. ATB Economics reported that Alberta’s youth unemployment rate hit 20.4% in July 2025, the highest outside the pandemic, and averaged 16.4% over the first seven months of the year. ATB also pointed to rapid growth in the youth labour pool: Alberta’s 15-to-24 population grew 5.4% year-to-date, while the youth labour force grew 6.9%. RBC found the same pressure in the big cities, with youth unemployment at 18.3% in Calgary and 18.5% in Edmonton.That matters. A first job is not just a paycheque. It teaches habits, confidence, and independence. It is where young people learn how to show up, deal with customers, take responsibility, and build a résumé. When those jobs are flooded with applicants, young Albertans lose more than summer income. They lose momentum and faith.The deeper problem is that this is happening while Canadian youth are already in obvious distress. The World Happiness Report says young people in North America and Western Europe are much less happy than 15 years ago..In 2024, the C.D. Howe Institute noted that Canadians under 30 ranked fifty-eighth in global happiness while Canadians over 60 ranked eighth. Young Canadians are not imagining decline. They are living it.Healthcare is no better prepared. Alberta Health Services reported that Alberta’s population grew 4.4% in one year, while demand for CT scans rose 15.5%, MRI scans 12.5%, lab tests 6.8%, and lab collections 7%. The Alberta Medical Association warned that Budget 2025 did not keep pace with population growth, inflation, patient complexity, and demand, estimating a physician-compensation shortfall of roughly $600 million..This chart shows where Alberta’s recent immigrants are coming from. The point is not to single out any country. The point is to show that this is a federally managed, globally driven system that Alberta does not control. .The Business Council of Alberta found that, between 2016 and 2021, the Philippines accounted for roughly one-quarter of new permanent residents in Alberta and India roughly one-sixth, with Nigeria and China also prominent source countries. This is where Alberta’s lack of authority becomes central. Immigration is technically a shared jurisdiction, but section 95 of the Constitution Act provides that provincial immigration laws operate only insofar as they are not repugnant to federal law. In plain English: Ottawa prevails.Alberta can nominate some immigrants through the Alberta Advantage Immigration Program, but the federal government controls national levels, permanent-resident admissions, citizenship, temporary work permits, study permits, asylum rules, and final entry. .In the United States (US), Republicans have accused Democratic governments of tolerating or encouraging high migration into politically important states to improve long-term electoral odds. Those accusations are disputed, and non-citizen voting in US federal elections is illegal; however, many of the blue states do not even require identification to vote. .Could something similar be happening in Canada?Not in the crude sense of non-citizens voting. They cannot vote federally here either. Elections Canada is clear that federal voters must be Canadian citizens, at least 18, and be able to prove identity and address. But it would be naïve to pretend immigration has no political consequences. Today’s permanent residents will be tomorrow’s citizens. Population growth affects ridings, federal transfers, settlement funding, urban power, and future electoral coalitions. Whether by design or by ideological blindness, Ottawa is reshaping Alberta faster than Alberta can govern the effects.Albertans should not be shamed for noticing what is happening. A serious province cannot plan healthcare, housing, employment, education, and infrastructure while another government controls the population tap. Ottawa sets policy and announces targets, while Alberta gets the emergency-room lineups, the crowded classrooms, the tighter job market, and the young people pushed further from opportunity.And Ottawa will not voluntarily give up that power. Immigration is too central to federal control, federal spending, and federal political strategy. That leaves Alberta with a hard but unavoidable question: how long should we remain responsible for consequences we cannot control? If Confederation means Ottawa can reshape Alberta’s population, labour market, and public services without Alberta’s consent, then immigration is no longer a side issue. It is one of the strongest arguments for independence.