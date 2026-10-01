Opinion

MACLEOD: Pipeline groundhog day — what TMX tells us about the new Pacific Link pipeline

Politicians are selling the same quick and cheap pipeline myth that cost taxpayers billions on TMX.
Danielle Smith, Mark Carney, and the Pacific Link pipeline
Danielle Smith, Mark Carney, and the Pacific Link pipelineImage courtesy of ChatGPT
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Danielle Smith
Tmx
Tmx Pipeline
Mark Carney
Opinion
Opinion Column
Pacific Link pipeline
Pacific Link
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