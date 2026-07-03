Opinion

MACLEOD: Pipeline political theatre — this time the overruns come with carbon capture

As Alberta’s independence movement grows, critics say the latest West Coast pipeline proposal is designed to calm voters—not deliver market access.
Prime Minister Mark Carney and Premier Danielle Smith in Calgary on July 2, 2026.
Prime Minister Mark Carney and Premier Danielle Smith in Calgary on July 2, 2026. WS/David Wiechnik
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