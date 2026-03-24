MACLEOD: Rigged by design — how Canada’s political system marginalizes Alberta

Do Canada’s federal institutions reflect the country’s population and regions fairly? When you examine the structure of Canada’s political institutions, particularly from Alberta’s perspective, the numbers unequivocally say no. Across the House of Commons, the Senate, the Supreme Court, and even the federal bureaucracy, Alberta’s representation is consistently weaker than that of Eastern Canada. The imbalance is not incidental. It is embedded in the political architecture.Let's start with the House of Commons, which is supposed to represent Canadians by population. Alberta currently holds 37 seats, representing roughly 4.95 million residents. That works out to about one Member of Parliament for approximately 133,000 people. By comparison, the four Atlantic provinces — Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, and Prince Edward Island — collectively have about 2.6 million residents but hold 32 seats in Parliament. That equates to roughly one MP for every 83,000 residents.The practical effect is obvious. A voter in Atlantic Canada carries significantly more parliamentary influence than a voter in Alberta. Depending on the comparison used, an Atlantic voter can have roughly 50 to 60% more representation in the House of Commons than an Albertan.This imbalance exists because Canada’s seat allocation formula includes constitutional protections designed more than a century ago. The “senatorial clause” ensures that provinces cannot have fewer MPs than senators, while the “grandfather clause” guarantees provinces at least as many seats as they held in earlier redistributions. These provisions were meant to protect smaller provinces during Confederation, but today they distort representation as population growth has shifted westward..Alberta is one of the fastest-growing provinces in the country, yet its representation in Parliament has not kept pace proportionally with its population growth. The result is that the political influence of Western voters is diluted compared with voters in slower-growing Eastern regions.If the imbalance in the House of Commons is noticeable, it becomes even more striking in the Senate.The Senate was originally designed to provide regional balance within the Confederation. Instead of representation by population, it was intended to give each region equal weight to protect provincial interests. But the chamber still reflects the political compromises of 1867 rather than the demographic realities of modern Canada.Today, the four Atlantic provinces collectively hold 30 Senate seats despite having a population roughly half that of Alberta alone. Alberta itself has just six senators representing nearly five million people. Prince Edward Island, with a population of fewer than 200,000 residents, has four senators..In practical terms, a voter in PEI has dramatically more senatorial representation than a voter in Alberta. The Senate structure remains frozen in the regional power balance of Confederation. Even PM Stephen Harper, an Albertan elected in part on the idea of a Triple E Senate, could not overcome the status quo. Even more significant is how senators are chosen. Senators are appointed by the prime minister, not elected by voters. While the appointment process has evolved slightly in recent years, the prime minister still effectively determines who sits in the chamber. Historically, that has allowed governments to reinforce existing regional power structures rather than rebalance them.Representation disparities also appear in the Supreme Court of Canada, the country’s most powerful legal institution. The court consists of nine justices. By constitutional convention, three of those seats are reserved specifically for Quebec to protect the province’s civil law tradition.The remaining six seats are distributed informally among the rest of the country. In practice, Ontario and Quebec have historically dominated Supreme Court representation, while the Western provinces — including Alberta — have had comparatively limited presence over time..This matters because the Supreme Court now plays an enormous role in shaping Canadian public policy. Since the adoption of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms in 1982, courts have increasingly become arbiters of political disputes, interpreting constitutional boundaries and federal authority. Decisions affecting energy policy, environmental regulation, interprovincial pipelines, and resource jurisdiction often land before the court. Yet the provinces most directly affected by those rulings, particularly Alberta, have relatively little structural influence within the institution itself.Another structural barrier is linguistic. Canada’s federal public service places a strong emphasis on bilingualism at the senior leadership level. Many deputy minister positions and senior policy roles require fluency in both English and French. I have written about that previously.In theory, this policy promotes national unity and respect for both official languages. In practice, it creates a significant geographic filter. Western Canada is overwhelmingly English-speaking, and relatively few professionals grow up fully bilingual. As a result, many of the highest levels of the federal bureaucracy are dominated by candidates from Quebec or the Ottawa-Gatineau region, where bilingual education and language immersion are far more common.The consequence is a federal administrative class that is geographically concentrated in central Canada. Many of the officials designing national policies, particularly in regulatory and economic areas, have limited direct exposure to Western economic realities such as the energy sector, agriculture, or resource development. .Viewed individually, each of these structural imbalances might be dismissed as an artifact of Canadian federalism. But taken together, they form an obvious pattern.Alberta contributes disproportionately to the national economy through energy production, exports, and federal tax revenues. Yet its voice within the federal political system remains constrained. Representation gaps in the House of Commons dilute Alberta’s electoral influence. Senate allocations preserve outdated regional compromises. The Supreme Court’s composition often reflects central Canadian legal traditions. And the bilingual requirements of the federal bureaucracy significantly narrow the pipeline of Western leadership.For many Albertans, the result increasingly feels like taxation without proportional representation.Canada’s federation was designed in the nineteenth century when the country’s population and economic centre of gravity were firmly in the east. Today, the country's demographics, energy production, and economic growth are increasingly concentrated in the West. But the institutional architecture of Confederation has not evolved at the same pace.That disconnect lies at the heart of Western alienation and the burgeoning Alberta independence movement. Until Canada confronts the structural imbalance in its federal institutions, Alberta will continue to face a simple political reality: in Ottawa, the numbers rarely add up in its favour.