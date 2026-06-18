Opinion

MACLEOD: Safe Social Media Act isn't about protecting kids — it's about government controlling the Internet

Marketed as child protection, Bill C-34 risks building a permanent digital surveillance and censorship infrastructure under the guise of online safety.
Bill C-34
Bill C-34Image courtesy of @cnm5000 ChatGPT5
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Internet
Federal Government
Opinion
Opinion Column
Government Controlled Internet
Safe Social Media Act
Bill C-34 Safe Social Media Act
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