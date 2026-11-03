Opinion

MACLEOD: The Alberta Now Party — a bold new idea or Maverick 2.0

Drew Barnes’ latest political experiment is just another dead-end for Western alienation.
Drew Barnes and Tamara Lich: a new vehicle for Alberta’s frustrations with Ottawa.
Drew Barnes and Tamara Lich: a new vehicle for Alberta’s frustrations with Ottawa.Image courtesy of AI
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Drew Barnes
New Political Party
Opinion
Opinion Column
Canadian federal politics
Alberta Now
Alberta Now Party