Opinion

MACLEOD: The beginning of the end for Danielle Smith?

From carbon pricing to pipeline conditions, Danielle Smith's latest deal with Ottawa is fueling a backlash among Albertans who expected confrontation, not compromise.
Premier Danielle Smith and Prime Minister Mark Carney signing the agreement in Calgary on May 15, 2026.
Premier Danielle Smith and Prime Minister Mark Carney signing the agreement in Calgary on May 15, 2026. CPAC screenshot
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