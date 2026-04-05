MACLEOD: The case for an independent Alberta is no longer radical — it's just math

Canada is a country showing unmistakable signs of fracture, drift, and institutional exhaustion. It is being held together less by common purpose than by habit, bureaucracy, and fear of the alternative.For years, Ottawa has tried to present Canada as a stable, balanced federation. In reality, it looks increasingly like a political arrangement whose internal contradictions are getting much harder to hide. Quebec’s oversized influence, its financially beneficial relationship, and the increasing power imbalance it holds within Canada are becoming much more recognized. Western alienation is no passing fad but a recurring feature of national politics. Productivity has lagged for decades. Economic growth increasingly depends on population growth rather than genuine gains in output per worker. Even the Bank of Canada has warned, in unusually blunt language, that the country has a serious productivity problem and that it is “time to break the glass.”That matters because countries do not break apart only in moments of revolution. More often, they decay by inches. They lose their region's confidence. They stop rewarding contributions fairly. They fail to adapt their governing structure to economic reality. They become systems in which the most productive parts are expected to pay more, accept more regulation, and tolerate more political dismissal, all in the name of preserving a national model that no longer works.That is today's Canada in a nutshell..The country’s economic story is especially troubling. Canada’s productivity gap with the United States has widened broadly since 2015, and that has real-world consequences: weaker wages, less business investment, lower competitiveness, and a shrinking capacity to absorb policy mistakes. .The Bank of Canada has not been subtle on this point, either. Canada is underperforming. It is not getting enough output from its capital, labour, and resource base. For a country with enormous natural wealth, that is not merely disappointing. It is a strategic failure.At the same time, the federation’s political model remains structurally tilted toward the central Canadian corridor. Ontario and Quebec still dominate the national conversation. Federal elections are still won and lost largely in the same battlegrounds. National media, national institutions, and national political assumptions all lean east. Alberta is tolerated when it pays, criticized when it produces, and ignored when it objects. That is not a partnership. That is a branch-plant federation.And Alberta pays plenty. Fraser Institute estimates that from 2007 to 2024, Albertans contributed a net $285.1 billion more to Ottawa than Ottawa spent or transferred back to Alberta. Even those who dislike that source cannot honestly deny the broader pattern: Alberta is one of the country’s great fiscal engines, and the returns — politically and institutionally — have been poor. .This is the point many Canadians outside Alberta still refuse to confront. Alberta’s complaint is not that it is poor. Alberta’s complaint is that it is productive. It generates wealth, jobs, exports, and tax revenue, only to find itself governed by a federal system that routinely treats its core industries as liabilities to be managed rather than strengths to be leveraged.Nowhere is that clearer than in trade and energy. Alberta exported $183 billion worth of goods in 2024. Canada as a whole sent 75.9% of its domestic merchandise exports to the United States in 2024. Alberta’s economy is not merely open; it is deeply integrated with the US market. Yet Canada continues to denigrate and distance itself from Alberta’s principal market. Statistics Canada has also shown how exposed Alberta’s GDP is to exports to the United States. That is the real map of Alberta’s economic future: north-south, continental, energy-rich, and commercially practical. Ottawa’s instinct, by contrast, is forever to talk as though Alberta’s prosperity is a national embarrassment requiring apology, delay, or offsetting ideology. That disconnect is becoming fatal to Alberta's case for remaining in Canada. Canada is increasingly held together by anti-American sentiment rather than by a confident national identity. That is overstated, but it contains a hard kernel of truth. Too much of modern Canadian politics has become reactive rather than constructive. We are told more often what Canada is against than what it is for..The old constitutional bargains are frayed. The old symbols do less work. The old institutions, as they become increasingly biased towards the power centres in the East, become less trusted. The old promise — that every region can see itself fairly reflected in the national project — rings hollow in the West.Meanwhile, Canada’s population has changed rapidly. StatsCan reports that immigrants made up 23% of the population in the 2021 Census, the highest share in more than 150 years. That is not inherently a weakness. But rapid demographic change, layered onto constitutional fatigue, regional grievance, housing strain, and stagnating productivity, puts much more pressure on a federation that already struggles to define a common purpose. Moreover, most of these newcomers hail from places like mainland China, the Indian subcontinent, and the Philippines. For many, Canadian citizenship is a practical step for better economic prospects rather than a deep commitment to the nation itself. Instead of fully blending into a common Canadian identity, a significant percentage focus on promoting the priorities of their own cultural, religious, or ethnic groups, sometimes aligning more with the interests of their countries of origin than with Canada's overall benefit.Without strong emotional or historical ties to Canada, these primarily economic migrants may have little motivation to defend or preserve the federation if it faces serious challenges, particularly if an alternative, such as closer US economic integration or superior opportunities south of the border, could emerge that outweighs the value of staying Canadian..A country can absorb diversity. What it cannot absorb indefinitely is diversity, institutional drift, regional distrust, plus declining economic performance.So where does that leave Alberta?It leaves Alberta facing a strategic choice. Stay in a federation that persistently underprices its contribution, overregulates its main industries, and subordinates its interests to electoral arithmetic elsewhere, or accept that the country may be too far gone to reform in any meaningful way.That is the uncomfortable conclusion more Albertans are reaching. Not because they hate Canada. Not because they are reckless. But because the reform options have been run, rerun, and run again. Senate reform went nowhere. Equalization reform goes nowhere. Constitutional recognition goes nowhere. Energy corridor logic goes nowhere. Alberta votes, objects, negotiates, contributes, and waits. .Ottawa pockets the revenue and carries on.An independent Alberta would not be a leap into the dark. It would be the political alignment of an already viable economy with its own actual interests. Alberta has the resource base, tax base, export profile, human capital, and continental market access to stand on its own. The question is no longer whether Alberta could survive outside Canada. The question is why it should remain trapped inside a system that chronically misgoverns its strengths.Canada may not be finished. But it is fracturing. Politically, economically, and constitutionally. The cracks are widening. Alberta can keep financing a country that does not work in its interests, or it can recognize the obvious: when the house is splitting at the beams, the rational move is not endless repair on someone else’s terms. The rational move is to build your own.