Opinion

MACLEOD: The case for voting ‘Yes’ in Alberta referendum — even if you’re undecided

Ottawa ignores strongly worded letters — only the threat of independence will force real negotiations.
Danielle Smith speaking to reporters after announcing her referendum question regarding Alberta independence the day prior.
Danielle Smith speaking to reporters after announcing her referendum question regarding Alberta independence the day prior. WS/David Wiechnik
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Alberta
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Western
Western Independence
Opinion Column
Alberta referendum 2026
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