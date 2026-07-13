Opinion

MACLEOD: The chilling effect — why Albertans are afraid to speak freely in Canada

Intimidation of Alberta independence supporters and the growing intolerance of political dissent reveal a troubling decline in Canada's democratic culture.
Free speech is dead in Canada
Free speech is dead in CanadaImage courtesy of Grok AI
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