MACLEOD: The chilling effect — why Albertans are afraid to speak freely in Canada

Canada likes to describe itself as a mature democracy. We are often told by the Laurentian elite, who have never been shy about lecturing the West, that this country is built on tolerance, debate, pluralism, and peaceful disagreement.Then Albertans start talking seriously about independence, and suddenly those principles become negotiable.It should disturb every Canadian, regardless of where they stand on Alberta independence, that many Albertans now report being afraid to say what they think. Some worry about their jobs. Some worry about family fallout. Some worry about being labelled, mocked, or punished socially for supporting a perfectly lawful political position. That is not how a confident democracy behaves. That is how a fragile, brittle, and decaying democracy behaves.The Alberta independence petition was not some back-alley scheme. Elections Alberta formally issued the citizen initiative petition on January 2. The proposed question was direct: “Do you agree that the Province of Alberta should cease to be a part of Canada to become an independent state?” The campaign required 177,732 signatures, and Elections Alberta says the petition was received on May 4, with verification now taking place after the initial court order was challenged. That is a healthy democracy. Petition. Debate. Verify. Vote.Yet even that simple petition process proved too much for some people. Elections Alberta issued a public statement on March 11 acknowledging that it had received harassment reports from nearly every recall and citizen initiative petition campaign. It listed reports of “abusive, derisive, threatening, insulting, offensive, or provocative statements, gestures, or actions,” and told canvassers who felt unsafe to contact police because Alberta’s petition laws do not contain penalties for harassing canvassers..Let that sink in. Citizens exercising a legal democratic right were allegedly being harassed, and the election authority had to remind Albertans not to behave like political thugs.There were also specific public reports around the independence petition. Stay Free Alberta reported that authorized canvassers working on the independence citizen initiative experienced serious harassment and intimidation. Western Standard covered what it described as rising anger and harassment aimed at canvassers collecting signatures for the Stay Free Alberta petition. Individual X posts likewise circulated claims that Alberta independence canvassers were being harassed and intimidated.Not every social-media claim can be treated as an established fact. But the pattern is clear enough to demand attention. When a supposedly free people are afraid to sign, afraid to canvass, afraid to speak, and afraid even to be seen at an independence event, afraid that their association or signature may have their bank accounts frozen, something in that free society has gone badly and decisively wrong.And no, this is not an argument that independence supporters are always polite, or that every critic of independence is an enemy of democracy. Many opponents of independence have sincere concerns about economics, treaties, pensions, borders, currency, and national unity. Absolutely make those arguments. Make them hard and make them publicly. That is what a mature democracy requires.But intimidation and doxxing are not an argument. Threatening a canvasser or a person waving an Alberta flag is not an argument. Defacing and destroying lawn signs are not valid arguments. Trying to make ordinary Albertans fear social, legal, or professional punishment for a lawful political opinion is not patriotism. It is cowardice dressed up as national unity..I have written about the messaging behind the continued Lich and Barber prosecutions, and now their impending appeal. That prosecution is designed to discourage and intimidate Canadians should they ever be so presumptuous as to question their federal government again. But all Canadians should be able to say, plainly and loudly, that the machinery of the state must never be used to make examples of dissidents because their politics offend the establishment.That concern is not paranoia. In January 2026, the Federal Court of Appeal confirmed that Ottawa’s invocation of the Emergencies Act during the convoy protests was unreasonable, beyond federal authority, and infringed Charter protections for expression and against unreasonable search and seizure. Yet not one of the ruling elite who orchestrated that action has been held to account.This is part of the much larger problem. Far too often, Western dissent is not treated as disagreement, but rather as a pathology. Albertans are not engaged; they are diagnosed. Nor are they answered; they are managed. Worst of all, they are not persuaded; they are warned. The Lich and Barber prosecutions, and one could argue the Coutts Four prosecutions, are certainly a warning, even a threat. Canada cannot survive this way.A country worth keeping should be able to face an independence movement without panicking. It should be able to say to Albertans: here is why you should stay, here is what we will fix, here is how Confederation can work better. Instead, too many Canadians, and far too many of Alberta’s “Forever Canada” crowd, reach first for contempt. Call them separatists, extremists, freedumbers, hillbillies, even traitors. Most of all, make them pay a price for speaking out. That is not unity. That is simply coercion..The anger many Albertans feel is not only about oil, pipelines, equalization, or federal overreach, though all of those matter. It is about being told, year after year, that their grievances are illegitimate before the conversation even begins.If Canada wants Alberta’s loyalty, it should start behaving like a country worthy of it. That means defending the democratic rights of independence supporters as firmly as it defends federalists. It means condemning harassment and intimidation regardless of whose lawn sign is being pulled out, defaced, or destroyed. Most importantly, it means recognizing that a citizen who signs a petition or speaks openly about independence is not a criminal. He is exercising a well-established and entrenched democratic right. A free country should not fear a question on a ballot. But it should fear the day its citizens are too intimidated to ask it.