MACLEOD: The fear of independence — is it justified?

If you are uncertain about Alberta independence, you are not alone. It is a big decision, and anyone who tells you there are no risks is selling something. Pensions, healthcare, jobs, taxes, citizenship, and our families' futures are legitimate concerns. They deserve honest, understandable answers.Fortunately, we now have considerably more information than we did a year ago. The University of Calgary has examined the financial implications, and the Alberta Transition Council has published detailed plans for establishing an independent country. Neither eliminates every uncertainty, but both help explain what would actually be involved.Let's consider eight of the most common concerns Albertans raise.1. Will I lose my pension?This is probably the greatest fear among retirees, and understandably so. People have worked their entire lives and paid into the Canada Pension Plan. They expect their benefits to be there when needed.Here is something worth knowing: Canada already pays CPP pensions to people living in other countries. Contributions made do not simply disappear when someone crosses a border. Old Age Security is also payable abroad under certain residency conditions, although the Guaranteed Income Supplement would require special attention.As I explained in my earlier analysis, protecting existing benefits and negotiating Alberta's share of pension assets must be priorities. An independent Alberta would need enforceable agreements and a properly funded system, not merely political promises..2. What happens to our healthcare?Your hospital does not disappear because Alberta becomes independent. Neither do its doctors, nurses, equipment, or provincial health administration.Alberta already delivers and finances most of its health services. Ottawa contributes funding and imposes conditions through the Canada Health Act. An independent Alberta would have to replace that federal contribution using revenues previously collected by Ottawa.It could retain universal public healthcare while gaining considerably more freedom to address waiting lists, private delivery, and administrative costs. In fact, an August survey found 81% of likely Alberta voters wanted an independent Alberta to maintain universal publicly funded healthcare.Why would Albertans suddenly abandon something they overwhelmingly support?3. Will businesses close and jobs disappear?Some companies are understandably nervous about independence. Trade agreements, pipelines, and investment depend upon predictable rules. Those concerns deserve serious attention.But consider what Alberta actually sells. Americans buy our oil and natural gas because they need those products, not because they particularly admire Ottawa. Farmers, ranchers, petrochemical producers, and manufacturers will still have customers.The challenge is negotiating continued market access with Canada, the United States, and other trading partners. Existing agreements would not automatically transfer to Alberta. But continuing them would be in both parties' interests. Independence would also give us something we currently lack: the authority to negotiate trade agreements around Alberta's interests rather than competing federal priorities. The opportunities are considerable, provided negotiations are handled competently..4. Can Alberta afford independence without higher taxes?This is probably the most important economic question.The Transition Council estimates approximately $5 billion in one-time establishment costs and $3.63 billion annually for additional sovereign functions. Its companion fiscal analysis projects substantial annual fiscal capacity after replacing federal services.The university study, using different assumptions and broader economic modelling, estimates considerably greater costs and risks. These are competing projections, not directly comparable invoices.I examined those differences in my Western Standard analysis.The essential point is that Ottawa already collects substantial federal taxes from Albertans. Independence would transfer that revenue authority here, along with the obligation to replace federal services and negotiate federal debts and assets.There is a credible financial case for independence. But lower taxes would depend upon successful negotiations and disciplined government spending.5. What happens to our money, mortgages, and savings?There is no requirement to invent an Alberta dollar on independence day. Alberta could continue using the Canadian dollar, at least during a transition.Banks, mortgages, insurance contracts, and retirement investments would not automatically cease to exist. Existing financial obligations could remain legally enforceable under continuity legislation.There would, however, be important decisions concerning banking regulation, deposit insurance, and access to central bank facilities. Using Canada's currency would not give Alberta control over Canada's monetary policy.Those arrangements should be negotiated and published well before any transfer of sovereignty. There is no reason to rush into an unfamiliar currency when stability should be our first priority..6. Will I need a passport to visit family in Canada?Independence would create an international border, but that does not mean Alberta must build a Berlin Wall along Highway 1.Canada and Alberta would have every incentive to negotiate straightforward arrangements for travel, employment, residency, and commerce. Families, employers, and businesses on both sides would benefit.Dual citizenship could be pursued, although Canada would ultimately determine its own citizenship rules. Alberta could also negotiate agreements for people currently living, working, or retiring across provincial boundaries.Free movement cannot be guaranteed in advance, but preserving it should be one of the first objectives of any serious negotiating team.7. What about First Nations and treaty obligations?The numbered treaties predate Alberta's creation as a province. They cannot simply be swept aside by an independence referendum.First Nations are not spectators in this process. Their constitutionally protected rights, treaty relationships, lands, and governing interests would require meaningful participation and negotiated protection.Some indigenous leaders strongly oppose independence. Their concerns must be addressed, not dismissed.An independent Alberta could seek a new relationship built around honouring existing obligations, economic participation, and clear accountability. But that relationship must be negotiated with indigenous governments, not imposed upon them.Respecting those rights is not an obstacle to responsible nation-building. It is one of its essential conditions..8. Will everything become chaotic while a new country is established?This concern misunderstands how an orderly transition could work.Alberta already has a Legislature, courts, schools, hospitals, police services, regulators, and a functioning public administration. Those institutions would not have to be invented.Under the principle of continuity of laws, existing Canadian legislation could initially be adopted into Alberta law, then amended gradually. New responsibilities involving borders, defence, taxation, and international relations would require additional institutions and agreements.The Transition Plan sets out how that work could be organized. It is a proposed roadmap, not proof that every negotiation will succeed.And remember, October 19 is not a vote to declare independence. Option 2 begins a legal process toward a subsequent referendum. It gives Albertans another opportunity to examine the arrangements before any final decision.The real questionI understand why some Albertans hesitate. Change carries risk, particularly when people's savings, families, and livelihoods are involved.But remaining in Canada also carries risks. Federal debt continues growing, Alberta's representation remains limited, and decisions affecting our largest industries are frequently made by governments whose political priorities differ from ours.Independence will not solve every problem. It would, however, give Albertans the authority to make their own decisions and take responsibility for the consequences.We do not have to settle every detail before October 19. We have to decide whether those details deserve serious examination and whether Albertans should have a genuine opportunity to choose their future.Option 2 keeps that opportunity alive.