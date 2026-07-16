MACLEOD: The ‘Forever Canada’ case is running out of arguments

The “Forever Canada” argument is not entirely without merit. It has legal, trade, and pension concerns, as well as warnings about uncertainty. Some of those warnings deserve to be taken seriously. Alberta's independence will not be simple. No honest independence supporter should pretend otherwise. But the central weakness of the “Forever Canada” case is that it confuses difficulty with impossibility, and risk with an argument for doing nothing and accepting the status quo. Yes, leaving Canada would be complicated. But so is remaining in a federation where Alberta pays the bills, takes the blame, and gets lectured by people who could not find Fort McMurray without a federal grant and a staff briefing.Allow me to walk through and then counter every single major argument against independence that has been presented.The first “Forever Canada” argument is legal uncertainty. The Supreme Court of Canada’s Quebec Secession Reference says a province cannot simply leave Canada unilaterally under Canadian constitutional law. A clear vote on a clear question creates a duty to negotiate, not an automatic divorce.That is a serious point, but it is not a moral argument for permanent submission. The fact that Ottawa has built a constitutional maze around leaving does not prove Alberta is treated fairly inside the maze. It only proves the exit door is guarded by the same people benefiting from the arrangement. A credible independence movement should lead with a clear mandate, a serious transition plan, treaty negotiations, trade continuity, and international recognition. The independence side is developing rapidly and becoming well prepared for this, as well as the “good faith” negotiations that will be required. But “Forever Canada” should stop pretending that legal complexity is the main reason to stay in what many consider to be a broken, abusive relationship..The second “Forever Canada” argument is indigenous and treaty risk. That risk is real. First Nations have constitutional and treaty rights. Any Alberta independence project that treats indigenous peoples as an afterthought deserves to fail. Recent referendum efforts have already run into legal challenges over consultation and treaty rights, but the independence movement has already developed attractive positions to offer the 46 recognized bands in Alberta. They will all have a choice on how to proceed.But this is where the “Forever Canada” side often becomes dishonest. Parliament recognizes that Ottawa has exclusive constitutional authority over “Indians, and Lands reserved for the Indians,” while the Indian Act remains the federal framework governing status, bands, and reserves. But the remain side talks as if all indigenous people are automatically federalists, insists the dysfunctional and racist Indian Act is the best deal available, and that Ottawa is somehow the guardian of all indigenous prosperity. That is a hard sell after more than 150 years of absolute federal control, systemic poverty, bureaucracy, paternalism, and the corruption inherent in the “indigenous industry.”Some indigenous leaders and communities see resource development, equity ownership, and self-determination as the path out of dependency. Alberta’s Indigenous Opportunities Corporation now backs indigenous investment through a $3 billion loan guarantee program, including natural resources, agriculture, transportation, telecommunications, and other sectors.That does not mean indigenous support for independence is universal. Clearly, it is not. But it does mean the independence side has a real opening: Alberta could offer First Nations a new deal based on property ownership, jurisdiction, revenue sharing, treaty respect, and prosperity instead of another century of abject poverty trapped inside Ottawa’s “Indigenous industry.”The third “Forever Canada” argument is trade. Alberta benefits from Canada’s trade architecture, CUSMA, federal customs systems, and established market access. Leaving would require negotiation over borders, rules of origin, customs, currency, and recognition. That is all true.But Alberta is not some isolated island hoping to discover commerce after independence. It already has the trade infrastructure that matters: pipelines, rail, highways, power corridors, storage hubs, processing capacity, and deeply integrated energy links with the United States (US). Alberta’s export economy is already continental. The US is Alberta’s largest trading partner by far, and according to Export Alberta, our 2025 exports to the US included about $110.8 billion in crude petroleum alone. The Canada Energy Regulator reported that in 2025, the US accounted for 90.8% of Canadian hydrocarbon exports..So, the question is not whether Alberta can trade. Alberta already trades and has a network of 18 foreign trade offices worldwide. The question is whether Ottawa helps or hinders that trade. On energy, the answer is obvious. Federal policy has made Alberta carry the national economy while Ottawa politicians campaign against the industry that funds it. “Forever Canada” says Alberta needs Canada for market access. The leave side says Alberta needs freedom from a federal government that keeps turning market access into a permission slip.The fourth “Forever Canada” argument is financial stability. Canada provides Alberta with a national currency, a central bank, a federal borrowing system, deposit insurance, and established institutions. Independence would require hard decisions about currency, banking, debt, taxation, and public administration.But the price of that “stability” is staggering. The Fraser Institute estimates Albertans’ net contribution to federal finances from 2007/08 to 2026/27 is projected at $321.9 billion. That is nearly four times British Columbia’s projected net contribution and more than five times Ontario’s over the same period. Alberta is not a passenger in Confederation. It is one of the engines. Ottawa insists on driving while complaining about the exhaust.“Forever Canada” will point out that Alberta receives federal transfers. It does. Finance Canada projects $9.2 billion in major federal transfers to Alberta in 2026–27. But that does not refute the leave case. It proves it. Albertans send enormous sums to Ottawa, then Ottawa sends a much smaller portion back with conditions, announcements, ribbon cuttings, and moral instruction. The fifth, and very concerning, “Forever Canada” argument is pensions. The Canada Pension Plan (CPP) is large, established, portable, and familiar. Leaving it would create uncertainty. But the underlying Alberta grievance is not imaginary. From 1981 to 2022, Alberta workers contributed an average of 14.4% of total CPP premiums while Alberta retirees received only 10% of CPP payments. .Albertans’ net CPP contribution over that period was estimated at $53.6 billion. In plain English, Alberta workers have been overcontributing to a national pool while Alberta retirees have drawn back a significantly smaller share. “Forever Canada” calls that solidarity. Many Albertans call it yet another transfer program with better branding.The sixth “Forever Canada” argument is representation. This one is usually implied rather than stated: stay in Canada because Alberta has a seat at the table. But what kind, how influential, of seat? Alberta has 37 seats in a 343-seat House of Commons, or barely over one-tenth of the total. In the Senate, Alberta has six seats while Quebec and Ontario each have 24. On the Supreme Court of Canada, Quebec has three constitutionally protected seats, while Western Canada’s representation is based largely on the candidates’ Liberal Party contributions and their ability to speak French.The seventh “Forever Canada” argument is that reform is safer than rupture. “Remain” in Canada, fight for a better deal, push for internal trade reform, demand pipelines, improve equalization, and use Alberta’s leverage more effectively. That is the respectable federalist case. It says the problem is not Canada itself, but a bad arrangement inside Canada.Our response is the most devastating of all: Alberta has been trying that for decades.The National Energy Program came and went. Equalization survived. Pipeline politics got worse. Federal climate policy expanded. Internal trade remained a running national embarrassment. Representation has gotten even more biased towards Central Canada. Ottawa now promises to reduce interprovincial trade barriers, but even recent reform efforts are framed as a response to external pressure, not as a sudden recognition that Alberta was right all along..At some point, “reform” stops being a plan and becomes a sedative.Then there is the federal bureaucracy, which is rarely mentioned. Senior federal power runs through Ottawa, and Ottawa runs heavily through official bilingualism. Federal institutions must meet English and French language obligations, and senior management is expected to provide leadership in both official languages. In practice, that creates a structural advantage for central Canadian career paths and a barrier for many qualified Westerners whose first qualification is competence, not navigating Ottawa’s language-and-network culture.So no, Alberta is not properly represented. It is managed. It does not have a seat at the table in any meaningful way. That is the heart of the matter. “Forever Canada” can make a case that independence is risky, that negotiations would be difficult. It can warn about treaties, currency, trade, pensions, and institutions. Those warnings should be answered carefully, not waved away.But “Forever Canada” still owes Albertans something it has yet to provide: a positive, valid argument for why the current arrangement is worth preserving.Because the current deal is not neutral. It is a fiscal arrangement where Alberta pays far more than it gets back. It is a pension arrangement where Alberta workers contribute much more than Alberta retirees receive. It is an energy arrangement where Alberta produces the wealth, and Ottawa produces the obstacles. It is a political arrangement where Alberta is outnumbered in the House, shortchanged in the Senate, not guaranteed on the Supreme Court, and filtered through a federal bureaucracy built in the image of the Laurentian elite.Leaving Canada will be complicated. Staying is expensive, humiliating, and increasingly irrational.