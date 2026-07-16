Opinion

MACLEOD: The ‘Forever Canada’ case is running out of arguments

From equalization and energy to pensions and political representation, supporters of Confederation warn about leaving — but offer no compelling reason for Alberta to stay.
Thomas Łukaszuk surrounded by supporters at his Forever Canadian event.
Thomas Łukaszuk surrounded by supporters at his Forever Canadian event. WS: Will Vasseur
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Thomas Lukaszuk
Confederation
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Western Independence
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Alberta Forever Canada
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