Opinion

MACLEOD: The Globe and Mail’s hit piece on Alberta independence — propaganda disguised as journalism

The latest attack on independence supporters is built on insinuation, not facts.
Propaganda Disguised as Journalism
Propaganda Disguised as JournalismImage courtesy of ChatGPT
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