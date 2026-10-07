MACLEOD: The Globe and Mail’s hit piece on Alberta independence — propaganda disguised as journalism

Albertans deserve better than this.With barely two weeks remaining before Alberta votes on whether to continue down the road toward a future independence referendum, the Globe and Mail has produced a sprawling investigation portraying Alberta independence supporters as a collection of Christian nationalists, Trump operatives, data miners, American annexationists, and resource peddlers apparently preparing to trade Alberta’s oil, water, and maybe the family silver to Washington. It is quite a story. It is also a textbook demonstration of how propaganda works: take several real facts, mix them with speculation, association, and insinuation, then arrange everything so the reader reaches a conclusion the evidence itself does not establish.Read the actual reported investigation carefully. Dennis Modry told the Globe that possible benefits to the United States had been discussed, including pipelines, royalties, rail access, and even water. That was foolish territory to wander into publicly, particularly this close to a referendum. But Jeff Rath, who arranged the State Department meetings, flatly disputes Modry’s account, saying those proposals were not discussed in the Washington meetings and calling the suggestion ludicrous.That rather important disagreement somehow becomes the foundation for the much more attention-grabbing narrative that Alberta independence supporters went to Washington offering our resources in return for US help.Except there was no deal. No agreement. No American commitment. No promise of recognition. No offer of statehood. In fact, the White House told the Globe that while administration officials meet many civil-society groups, “no support or commitments were conveyed.” Even Michael Binnion, a prominent businessman who supports Alberta independence, dismissed much of this outreach and told the Globe he had seen no evidence of official American interest beyond observing events..The Globe is also contradicting itself. It published a headline in May stating that the RCMP found no evidence of foreign interference in Alberta separatist movement. Those are not minor details. They demolish much of the sinister conspiracy implied by the presentation.Then there is the water bombshell. Modry apparently asked whether America might need water and whether Alberta might someday provide some. Apparently, merely discussing that question is now evidence that Alberta’s rivers are being loaded onto trucks for Donald Trump.There is also a slight complication. Under existing water law, Canada prohibits bulk removal of boundary and transboundary water, while Alberta law has long imposed its own substantial restrictions on exporting water outside Canada. Any future proposal would therefore be an enormous political, environmental, and legislative question requiring public decisions. One private individual raising it hypothetically is not an agreement, a policy, or authority to sell a single litre of anything.The Globe also spends considerable effort connecting the independence movement to American Republican operatives and the 10X Votes software. Here, the issue is genuine. The Centurion Project obtained a database containing information on nearly three million Alberta voters, and Elections Alberta alleged it originated with a voter list provided to the Republican Party of Alberta. That privacy breach deserves investigation, accountability, and, if laws were broken, consequences.But notice the sleight of hand. The story constantly shifts among David Parker, Centurion, American software developers, the Republican Party of Alberta, the Alberta Prosperity Project, Washington meetings, Modry, Rath, American congressmen, and assorted religious conservatives until they merge into one vaguely menacing creature called “the separatists.”They are not one organization..The Globe’s own reporting says Alberta Prosperity Project leader Mitch Sylvestre became uncomfortable with the American software meeting, refused to hand over his organization’s membership list, and told Parker, in effect, absolutely not. That should be rather significant evidence against the notion of some coordinated American-backed operation. Instead, the reader has to dig through thousands of words of political theatre to find it.And Canadians should ask a more basic question: since when is speaking with Americans inherently scandalous?According to Alberta’s official trade figures, Alberta exported $151.5 billion in goods to the United States in 2025. The US is overwhelmingly Alberta’s largest foreign customer. American refineries consume millions of barrels of Canadian crude every day. Our economies, pipelines, electricity systems, agriculture, transportation networks, and continental defence arrangements are already deeply integrated.I have written about this before in my trade column. Alberta contemplating sovereignty while refusing to talk with the government of its largest customer would not be patriotic. It would be breathtakingly stupid.And here is where the selective outrage becomes almost comical. The Globe itself reminds readers that Bill Clinton intervened publicly during Canada’s Quebec sovereignty era, speaking in Ottawa in 1995 and again in Quebec in 1999 in defence of Canadian federalism. Apparently, American political involvement in Canada’s unity debate becomes horrifying only when somebody in Washington expresses sympathy for the other side..The hypocrisy becomes almost breathtaking when you look inside Mark Carney’s own office. Carney has installed Maia Johnson, an American Democratic political operative, as chief operating officer of the Prime Minister’s Office while she continues as a senior adviser — a newly created senior PMO position for someone whose résumé includes Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign and work connected to the Biden campaign. Apparently, an American Democratic operative can sit inside the Canadian Prime Minister’s Office, and nobody reaches for the “foreign interference” alarm. But let a few Alberta independence advocates travel to Washington, speak with American officials, and discuss what a future relationship might look like, and suddenly we are treated to dark warnings about foreign influence, Trump operatives, and threats to Canadian sovereignty. That reflects appalling journalistic standards. It is a political double standard so obvious that even we stupid redneck cowboys in Alberta can see through it.Canada’s premiers routinely travel south. Federal ministers lobby governors, congressmen, senators, and American administrations. Ottawa spends millions maintaining diplomatic and trade operations in the United States. Alberta politicians spent much of the last two years building relationships with Americans because that relationship is absolutely critical to our prosperity.But Albertans contemplating independence speak to Americans, and suddenly somebody reaches for the treason dictionary. Even political scientist Duane Bratt, no cheerleader for Alberta independence, says this conduct does not meet the legal definition of treason. Yet that word is now happily circulating because outrage travels considerably faster than nuance..This is precisely the media behaviour I warned about in my earlier discussion of the campaign narrative. Take the most provocative personality, the most foolish comment, and the most frightening hypothetical possibility, then lead Canadians to believe it represents the entire movement.That is not serious journalism about one of the most consequential democratic questions Canada has faced in decades. It is political theatre dressed up as investigation.By all means, investigate privacy breaches. Question anyone meeting foreign governments. Demand disclosure. Challenge Modry about water. Challenge Rath about Washington. Challenge Parker about Centurion. Those are exactly the questions journalists should ask.But then apply the same standard journalists once considered sacred: distinguish allegations from facts, individuals from movements, proposals from agreements, and evidence from insinuation.Because on October 19, Albertans are not voting to sell their water to Donald Trump. They are not voting to become America’s fifty-first state. They are not voting to hand their voter lists to Republican operatives.They are voting on whether Alberta should continue a democratic process that may eventually lead to a binding decision about its constitutional future.Canadians may strongly oppose that choice. Fair enough. Make the argument. But stop frightening them with a political mirage and calling it journalism.