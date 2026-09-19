Opinion

MACLEOD: The illusion of certainty — how public opinion gets manufactured by pollsters

From loaded questions to failed predictions, political polling is designed to shape public opinion, not reflect it.
Voters at polling station
Voters at polling stationImage courtesy of ChatGPT
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