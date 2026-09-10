Opinion

MACLEOD: The independence debate just became a character test — and you are the subject

The campaign against Alberta's independence referendum is trading economic facts for direct character assassination.
Independence Referendum
Independence ReferendumImage courtesy of ChatGPT
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Character
Opinion
Western
Western Independence
Opinion Column
independence referendum
October 19 Referendum
Question 10
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news