MACLEOD: The independence debate just became a character test — and you are the subject

As October 19 approaches, the campaign against Alberta independence is shifting from economics to character. Albertans should notice that change.We all need to understand something that writer Angela Unspoken put plainly this week: you are not merely watching an independence debate. You are now the target audience.The stakes on October 19 are not abstract. The tenth ballot question will ask whether Alberta should remain a province or whether the government should begin the legal process toward a binding independence referendum. That question does not separate Alberta from Canada. It asks whether Albertans still have the right to consider the option. As the date approaches, the messaging aimed at you will become more personal, more derogatory, more emotional, and more existential.Watch for this change in register. For years I have tried to educate Albertans of these simple fiscal and constitutional truths: Alberta produces wealth, Ottawa spends it, and the province has little power to change the rules. The Fraser Institute estimates Albertans’ net contribution to federal finances at $321.9 billion from 2007-08 through 2026-27. In 2021, 61.7% of Albertans voted to remove equalization from the Constitution. Ottawa completely ignored us. Those facts remain. The “Forever Canada” side cannot argue against these facts. So the new argument sounds like this: Good Albertans believe in Canada. Responsible people choose Canada. People like you don’t support Alberta asking these questions. Your neighbours think differently than you. Only extremists question this arrangement. You are a definite minority.That is when persuasion becomes most powerful: when it stops appealing only to what you think and starts appealing to who you believe you are..So they must shift the focus. That shift is already visible. Jason Kenney has described neighbours willing to “betray their country.” On social media, independence supporters are “traitors,” and some posters promise they will not forget. Treaty chiefs asked the RCMP to investigate whether a non-binding vote amounts to treason. Immigrant organizations have been invited to treat the referendum as a rise in racism. An Edmonton Journal column urges Albertans to reject the questions that “divide.” A Senator from Alberta calls the questions “truly vile,” “nasty,” “disingenuous,” “malicious,” “spiteful,” “xenophobic,” “divisive,” and “performative.” Naheed Nenshi has asked CSIS to treat the campaign as a foreign-interference problem. None of this is an economic, constitutional, or even logical argument in favour of remaining. It is a simple and outright character assassination.Going forward, we can expect much more of the same. More fear, denigration, and repetition, all delivered by trusted messengers. Kenney and Rachel Notley standing “shoulder to shoulder” for Confederation is not an accident of personnel. It is a delivery system. The establishment that spent years fighting itself has found a unifying purpose: telling Albertans that considering their own future is a moral defect. Worse, this messaging will be amplified and continually magnified by the legacy mainstream propaganda machines that receive large chunks of their funding from the federal government. Expect appeals to patriotism, belonging, morality, and identity. Expect disagreement to be reframed as a character flaw. The moment a policy disagreement becomes good people versus bad people, loyal citizens versus disloyal citizens, or sensible people versus extremists, recognize what has happened. The argument is no longer competing only for your vote. It is competing for your identity.Identity is cheaper than evidence. It is easier to call someone an extremist than to explain why Alberta should keep financing a federation it cannot reform. It is easier to say “people like you don’t support that” than to explain why Questions 6 through 9 — Senate abolition, provincial appointment of superior court judges, opting out of federal programs, provincial paramountcy — all require the rest of Canada to accept changes it has refused for forty years. I have walked through all of those questions elsewhere. Most cannot be delivered while Alberta remains a province. Question 10 is the only one that confronts that fact..Alberta’s political culture was not built on permission. It was built by people who minded their herd, mended their fence, kept their word, and helped a neighbour without presuming to run his ranch. That ethic can survive a hard debate about Confederation. It cannot survive a debate in which one side is allowed to argue policy and the other is required to defend its own decency.A recent poll found most Albertans still prefer to remain in Canada, with about 22% supporting the start of a legal process toward a binding vote. Those numbers will be used as proof that the question itself is illegitimate. They prove the opposite. A minority large enough to force a provincewide ballot is why a democracy puts the question to a vote rather than outsourcing it to columnists of dubious motivations.Personally, I have weighed the arguments and come down on the side of independence. The case for leaving, in my view, outweighs the case for staying. That is my conclusion. Angela’s warning still stands: make sure your conclusion is actually yours.If you vote to remain, do it because you believe the federation can still be made fair. If you vote to begin the legal process, do it because you have concluded that asking Ottawa yet again is yet another wasted decade. Do not vote for either because someone told you what to believe, or what you should believe if you are truly a good person. The people aiming the message at you already know the economic file. They are now aiming at something more useful. They want the last person you distrust, before October 19, to be yourself.