MACLEOD: The Left and the Laurentian elite fear Alberta independence

Alberta’s independence debate is usually presented as an argument about economics, pensions, borders, and trade. But beneath it lies a much older political disagreement: who should wield the power?Look closely at the people lining up on either side, and the pattern becomes difficult to miss.The independence movement is overwhelmingly rooted in Alberta’s original conservative political culture: lower taxes, individual responsibility, property rights, smaller government, and a deep suspicion of distant bureaucracies. Its supporters tend to believe government should be closer to the people paying for it and easier to throw out when it fails.The loudest opponents generally come from a very different political tradition: the NDP, organized labour, Ottawa’s political class, appointed institutions, and the old Alberta progressive-conservative establishment.This is not simply anecdotal. In May, Angus Reid polling found that 64% of 2023 UCP voters supported beginning the independence process, while 90% of NDP voters wanted Alberta to remain in Canada. That is a remarkable political divide. Alberta independence is becoming a philosophical argument about government itself.Consider Naheed Nenshi.Nenshi served as Calgary’s mayor for eleven years before becoming leader of the Alberta NDP in 2024 and later Leader of the Official Opposition. His own caucus biography notes his background in municipal government, public policy, and non-profit management..There is nothing ambiguous about where he stands on independence. Nenshi has repeatedly attacked the referendum process and urged the government to abandon it. His position fits naturally within the modern Alberta NDP worldview: stronger public institutions, larger government programs, and a continued place for Alberta inside the Canadian federation.Then there is Gil McGowan, whose political history makes the ideological divide even clearer.McGowan has led the Alberta Federation of Labour since 2005. The AFL describes itself as Alberta’s largest union advocacy organization and says it represents more than 170,000 workers in the public and private sectors. McGowan was re-elected in 2025 to his eleventh two-year term.He is not simply a union administrator. Political activism has been part of his job for decades. When McGowan became AFL president in 2005, he said his goal was to make the labour movement “politically relevant again” and promised to step up political action against Alberta’s Conservative government.The AFL now says McGowan helped coordinate political action campaigns that contributed to the election of Alberta’s first NDP government in 2015. He later entered the Alberta NDP leadership race himself.McGowan has also been unusually candid about how he sees organized labour politically. “Labour is at the centre of all progressive politics,” he says. That makes his role in the anti-independence movement especially instructive.McGowan has become one of Alberta’s most vocal federalists. In February, he accused Premier Danielle Smith of pursuing a “MAGA North, stealth separatist agenda” and called her referendum plans “not democracy — they’re manipulation.”His Alberta Federation of Labour has gone far beyond issuing press releases. The AFL has organized political campaigns, distributed anti-independence material, appeared at Smith’s Stampede breakfast, commissioned economic analysis attacking independence, and organized an “Alberta Unity and Solidarity Rally” at the Legislature. The AFL itself now describes its “Fight Back Now” campaign as one of the leading provincial organizations fighting to keep Alberta in Canada..It has also aligned itself directly with First Nations opposition to independence and publicly defended non-violent civil disobedience as a legitimate political tool if conventional tactics fail.McGowan’s economic worldview is equally relevant.For years, he has argued for stronger unions, higher mandated wages, greater public sector protection, pension guarantees, and increased government intervention in the economy. The AFL has opposed privatization and deregulation and regularly argues that government should exercise more control over important sectors of economic life. This makes his opposition to Alberta independence entirely consistent.He believes strongly in collective institutions, organized labour, government regulation, and the political power of the state as a counterweight to markets and employers.Many independence supporters begin from almost the opposite premise: political power should be decentralized, taxes should be lower, government should do less and get out of the way, private enterprise should do more, and citizens should accept greater responsibility for their own lives.That is not a disagreement about a flag. It is a disagreement about how society should be organized.The third major figure is Thomas Lukaszuk because he shows that the anti-independence coalition is broader than the political left and reaches into the “old school” Alberta conservatives.Lukaszuk represented Edmonton-Castle Downs as a Progressive Conservative MLA from 2001 until 2015, served in cabinet, and became deputy premier under Alison Redford. Today, he leads “Forever Canada” and has become one of the most energetic grassroots campaigners against Alberta independence.His movement collected hundreds of thousands of signatures, and Lukaszuk declared: “Alberta is and always will be Forever Canadian.” Lukaszuk is not a socialist. He comes from Alberta’s old Progressive Conservative establishment. But that is exactly what makes him interesting..Nenshi represents the modern NDP. McGowan represents organized labour and progressive political activism. Lukaszuk represents the old institutional Progressive Conservative establishment. Different histories. Same destination. Same goal. Preserve Confederation.The exceptions on the conservative side are equally revealing.Danielle Smith says she intends to vote for Alberta to remain in Canada. Federal Conservative politicians have also spoken strongly for Canadian unity. A few of those positions will undoubtedly be sincere. But Albertans are also entitled to notice where the political incentives lie.Federal politicians asking Albertans to preserve Confederation are themselves employed by the institutions Confederation created. As of April 1, 2026, the basic salary of a member of Parliament is $217,700. Ministers, parliamentary leaders, and other office-holders can receive substantial additional compensation.The status quo certainly looks different depending on where you are sitting.A federal MP earning $217,700 a year, a senator, a union leader whose political influence depends heavily on national labour institutions, or a former politician closely connected to the existing constitutional order experiences Confederation differently from a farmer, oilfield worker, small-business owner, or family watching thousands of dollars disappear into federal taxation every year.One group lives inside the institutions. The other pays for them..And that brings the independence question back to first principles.If smaller and more accountable government is preferable to larger and more distant government; if taxes should remain closer to the people who earn the money; if private enterprise should have greater freedom to build and invest; if provinces should control the resources within their borders; and if citizens rather than federal bureaucracies should carry greater responsibility for their own prosperity, then Alberta independence deserves to be judged against those principles.The ideological choice in this debate is becoming remarkably clear.Remain in a federation where political and fiscal power continues to accumulate in Laurentia, supported by ideologues like Nenshi, McGowan, and Lukaszuk? Or consider a system in which Alberta is master of its own fate, collects its own revenues, makes its own economic choices, and answers directly to the people that actually live here?For Albertans who genuinely believe in smaller government, personal responsibility, lower taxes, economic freedom, and political accountability, that is the question that must be confronted on October 19.If you believe in those principles, I encourage you to vote for Option 2.