Opinion

MACLEOD: The Left and the Laurentian elite fear Alberta independence

From six-figure MPs to entrenched union leaders, the fiercest opponents of self-determination are simply protecting their own paycheques.
The Left and the Laurentian elite fear Alberta independence
The Left and the Laurentian elite fear Alberta independenceImage courtesy of ChatGPT
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