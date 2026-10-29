MACLEOD: The next steps for Alberta's independence movement

Which way next for Alberta's independence movement? Keep fighting for influence inside the UCP, build a party that openly supports independence, or take a breath and return to the grassroots work of explaining the case to our neighbours? Another possibility is worth examining: could an independence party win enough seats to negotiate a governing arrangement with the UCP?In the October 19 vote, the completed unofficial count shows Albertans rejected beginning the process toward a binding independence referendum. That setback makes these questions harder, not less important. A movement cannot substitute determination for public support. Nor does losing a vote require everyone who supported the cause to abandon it. The question is how to turn conviction into influence without confusing activity with progress.I have examined the party choice in these pages before. The UCP already has the organization, donors, constituency associations, and elected representatives that a new party would have to assemble. Working inside it offers access. It has never guaranteed control.Premier Danielle Smith has now drawn that distinction rather sharply. She says the UCP is not an independence party and has invited members determined to turn it into one to join elsewhere. Members can still argue for change, but they should not mistake a membership card for sympathy or agreement from the premier or the caucus. The attraction of the internal route remains; so do the obstacles at the top.A separate party offers something the UCP does not: an unambiguous platform of independence. Its candidates could say what they believe without apologizing for the party leader's position. But a clear message is not an election machine. Candidates, money, volunteers, and local credibility still have to be found. Then those candidates have to win. Despite the significant gains we have made, those odds are still against us.That brings us to coalitions, a subject that produces considerably more indignation than understanding.Can two parties form government even when neither wins the most seats? Yes. Our parliamentary system turns on legislative confidence, not an automatic prize for finishing first. The incumbent normally gets the opportunity to meet the new legislature and test its support. If that support is absent, the lieutenant-governor can invite an alternative able to command confidence to form a government.This is not a constitutional invention designed for Alberta independence supporters. Other provinces have already done it..In Saskatchewan in 1929, the Liberals won the most seats but not a majority. Conservatives, Progressives, and Independents combined against them. Premier James Gardiner met the legislature, lost confidence, and resigned. J.T.M. Anderson then formed a coalition government. The largest individual party ended up in opposition.Ontario in 1985 provides a different model. Frank Miller's Progressive Conservatives won the most seats, but David Peterson's Liberals reached an accord with Bob Rae's NDP. After Miller's government lost confidence, Peterson became premier. The NDP supported the government without joining its cabinet.British Columbia's example is more recent. In 2017, the Liberals won 43 seats, the NDP 41, and the Greens three. Christy Clark's Liberal government lost a confidence vote. John Horgan formed an NDP government supported by the Greens.A formal coalition shares cabinet positions. A confidence-and-supply agreement keeps the parties separate while securing support on confidence votes and spending. Ontario and British Columbia demonstrate the second approach, not coalition cabinets. Either arrangement requires a workable agreement, not merely two leaders who dislike the opposition.Could a UCP-independence arrangement work? In principle, yes. If neither had a majority but together they could command confidence, they could negotiate. The NDP would not automatically govern simply because it held the largest single caucus. Nor would the two parties need a combined majority of the popular vote. Seats and legislative support are what count.But that possibility begins after the seats are won. Before election day, the danger is that UCP and independence candidates divide support in the same riding and let the NDP finish first. In our first-past-the-post system, a candidate needs more votes than any rival, not more than half. Take an imaginary riding: NDP 40%, UCP 35%, independence 25%. The NDP gets the MLA; the other 60% gets no seat to bargain with. Those voters would not necessarily all support the same candidate, but their separate totals cannot be combined after the election. This is a serious risk in a close contest.Abacus Data’s October 7 to 13 poll put the UCP at 47% and the NDP at 42% provincially, but the NDP ahead 47% to 44% in Calgary. A new independence party drawing mainly from the UCP could therefore tip close seats to the NDP without winning any itself. Repeat that in enough ridings and the result could be an NDP majority, leaving no UCP-independence governing deal to negotiate. The polling makes that danger worth taking seriously; it does not establish that it is the most likely outcome. That depends on where the votes move and whether an independence party can actually win seats..There is a political difficulty too. Should a governing coalition ever form, what would the independence party ask for, and what would the UCP accept? Another referendum, a timetable, provincial autonomy measures, or simply a voice in cabinet? An independence party could gain influence through compromise. It could also disappoint supporters who expected something considerably larger. The UCP would face its own voters and promises.The quieter option deserves the same fair hearing: pause the party battles and keep educating. Town halls, research, and conversations can reach people who will never attend a UCP meeting. That route avoids an immediate electoral split, but offers no assured timetable for changing government policy. Rest can preserve volunteers; drift can lose them.Each choice has a different test. Can members change the UCP's direction? Can a separate party win seats rather than merely divide votes? Can grassroots education eventually broaden support? Could a governing agreement advance the cause without trading away its purpose?Canadian history establishes that cooperation is possible. It does not tell Albertans which partners would agree, or which approach would succeed. Which route gives the independence movement its best chance of turning that 25% of the vote into influence it can actually use?