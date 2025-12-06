MACLEOD: The provincial nominee program — Alberta’s call for Quebec-style immigration sovereignty

Colin MacLeod is the author of the provocative book “The Case for Alberta’s Independence,” and the force behind @cnm5000 on X.The legal fight for control over Canadian immigration is heating up. Though Ottawa holds the reins, the power is technically shared—a constitutional tug-of-war dating back to 1867. For decades, only Quebec managed to break free, carving out total authority over its newcomers. Now, frustrated with federal dominance, Alberta is launching a bold bid to seize the same level of control.The problems of high immigration levels, entirely dictated by Ottawa, are no longer theoretical for Alberta—they are a daily crisis stretching our capacity to the breaking point. Our hospitals are under intense strain, our public schools are struggling with sudden enrolment spikes, and the soaring demand is crushing the supply of affordable housing, driving up prices and contributing to a cost-of-living crisis. Alberta wants autonomy not to stop immigration, but to stop the strain. We need the power to precisely match the volume of newcomers with our ability to adequately house, educate, and medically support them, ending the unacceptable cycle where federal policy creates provincial service emergencies. This concern has been raised and accepted at the UCP AGM as Resolution 17: "Current UCP policy directs the provincial government to negotiate with the federal government to achieve greater provincial control over immigration into Alberta. Resolution 17, submitted by the Edmonton-South West association, proposes a modification that would compare the desired level of control to the level Quebec has. This amendment provides needed clarity and a measurable target—matching or exceeding Quebec's level of control—which strengthens Alberta's negotiation position with the federal government." This amendment provides needed clarity and a measurable target—matching or exceeding Quebec's level of control—which strengthens Alberta's negotiation position with the federal government.”.The power to manage who comes into Canada is shared between Ottawa and the provinces, a messy legal reality called concurrent jurisdiction that dates back to the Constitution Act, 1867. While every province has a constitutional foot in the door, the federal government is usually in charge. Except for Quebec, that is. They carved out their own turf decades ago, and now Alberta is fed up with the status quo and is making a serious play to get the same control.For nearly every province, their entire immigration power boils down to the Provincial Nominee Program (PNP). Think of the PNP as a strict quota system where Ottawa hands out a fixed number of slots. The province gets to look through the applications and nominate people—usually skilled workers—who they think will fill local jobs. It's like being able to suggest a few candidates for a job, but the ultimate hiring manager (the federal government) still sets the overall salary budget, decides how many people they're hiring nationwide, and does the final background check. The provinces are stuck within these tight federal limits, competing for talent and unable to change the pace or volume of immigration that lands on their doorstep. Quebec, however, plays a completely different game. Since the 1991 Canada–Quebec Accord, they don't just "nominate" people; they select them, period. They have exclusive authority over choosing their economic immigrants and issue a Certificat de sélection du Québec (CSQ)—a provincial stamp of approval that Ottawa is legally obliged to honor, provided the applicant isn't a security risk. Crucially, Quebec is the only province that gets to consult with Ottawa and essentially set its own annual immigration levels. They get to decide the pace of growth they can handle. This power, granted to preserve French language and culture, means Quebec manages its own influx, runs its own settlement services with federal money, and isn't subject to the national immigration targets set by bureaucrats in Ottawa.Now, Alberta is stepping up, making the case that the federal government's policy of "runaway" high immigration levels is sinking the province's ability to provide essential services. Alberta argues that its housing market is seizing up, its schools are bursting, and its hospitals are overwhelmed—all direct consequences of a population boom dictated by Ottawa without any regard for provincial capacity..Alberta’s goal is simple: secure a Quebec-style deal. They want to escape the restrictive PNP quotas and gain three essential tools to stabilize the province. First, they want the right to set their own immigration levels. This isn't about halting immigration; it's about making sure the number of newcomers coming into Calgary or Edmonton doesn't outpace the rate at which the province can build affordable housing units or train nurses. By controlling the volume, they believe they can manage the strain on public services that they—the province—are legally bound to deliver and pay for.Second, they want to move beyond general nomination to precision selection. With full selection control, Alberta could use its selection criteria to hyper-focus on specific, critical labour shortages—like bringing in a thousand specialized tradespeople for the energy sector or doctors for rural areas—without having to dilute their choices to meet federal program rules. They argue this focused selection would ensure newcomers are immediately plugged into high-demand jobs, contributing to the economy and avoiding a costly reliance on temporary foreign worker programs. Finally, this is about regaining fiscal control and sovereignty. Premier Smith has framed this as pushing back against Ottawa's intrusion into provincial affairs. The argument is this: if the federal government unilaterally turns up the tap on population growth, the province must be given the tools to manage the cost. Securing a deal like Quebec's is Alberta's bid to protect its own budget and its citizens' access to vital services from the unpredictable consequences of national demographic planning. She is trying to shift the dynamic from being a junior partner in the PNP to an equal partner in managing their own growth. 