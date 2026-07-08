Opinion

MACLEOD: The quiet nationalization of Canada — Ottawa's socialist blueprint is hiding in plain sight

From government-owned pipelines to taxpayer-funded benefits and new federal regulators, Canada is steadily replacing private enterprise and provincial authority with centralized political control.
From Free Stuff to Federal Control
From Free Stuff to Federal ControlImage courtesy of ChatGPT
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