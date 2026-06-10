MACLEOD: The real Alberta independence debate isn't about politics — it's about values

Alberta was not built by people waiting for permission.It was built by farmers, tradesmen, oilfield workers, small business owners, professionals, and families who came here over the decades because they believed effort still mattered. They believed that if you worked hard, kept your word, paid your bills, helped your neighbour, and stood on your own two feet, you could build a decent life. Alberta developed a character of its own. We respected hard work, calculated risk, and personal responsibility. We respected people who created something of value. We believed the government had a role, but not the central role. Our government was supposed to serve citizens, not manage them, lecture them, or slowly turn them into dependents.That older Alberta still exists. You can find it on farms, construction trailers, small businesses, coffee houses, hockey rinks, churches, community halls, and kitchen tables across this entire province. But anyone paying attention can also see that those values are being slowly pushed aside.The Laurentian view of the country has evolved into a very different version from Alberta’s traditional view of itself. In Ottawa, prosperity is something to regulate, tax, redistribute, and apologize for. The energy industry is treated as a problem to be managed, and more government is usually the solution.Not only more government, but more government control: increased censorship, control of speech and online content, higher taxes, less accountability, more secrecy in government operations, greater control of the media, fewer firearms, control over major projects, the list goes on and on. .In Alberta, prosperity has always been something to be desired and built. Energy is the industry that paid mortgages, built hospitals, funded schools, and kept families and small businesses going through decades of national indifference. In Alberta, many of us still believe that too much government is usually the beginning of the problem.This is why the Alberta independence argument is about more than equalization, carbon taxes, federal debt, representation, or excessive regulation. Those issues are real, and they matter a great deal. But beneath all of them lies a deeper question: can Alberta protect its values within a country whose governing class increasingly disagrees with those values?Many Albertans are asking that question, even if they are not yet comfortable saying the word independence. They see a federal government that depends on Alberta’s wealth while treating Alberta’s energy industry as something embarrassing, an industry that needs to be controlled, diminished, or regulated out of existence. They see national media outlets that often dismiss Alberta’s concerns as anger, unjustified grievance, or “hillbilly” extremism rather than addressing the arguments honestly. Polls are promoted as if they are final verdicts rather than temporary snapshots. They see one discouraging headline repeated across the country until it becomes the accepted story. And yes, it is discouraging. That is the point.No one should be surprised that the Alberta independence movement is being attacked, minimized, and mocked. That was always going to happen. The political and media elite were never going to say, “Fair enough, Alberta has legitimate concerns, and perhaps Albertans should have a clear and honest vote on their future.”.That was never the plan. The plan was always going to be much simpler: make the movement look smaller, more divided, more reckless, and more hopeless than it actually is.One poll becomes the story. One hostile commentator becomes the expert. One weak spokesman becomes the face of the whole movement. One government talking point becomes the respectable position. Then the mainstream legacy media repeats it all ad nauseam until ordinary Albertans begin to wonder whether they are alone. They are not.But this is where independence supporters need to be honest with themselves. We cannot be fragile. We cannot be thrown off course by every headline, every poll, every insult, or every attempt to make us look foolish. Polls matter. Of course, they do. But polls are not destiny. They are moments in time. They depend on the question asked, the timing, the public's mood, who is funding it, and how the results are reported. The first thing the independence movement must do is speak more plainly. Albertans do not need slogans shouted at them. They need a neighbour, a friend, a professional they trust, or maybe even an op-ed writer to explain why this all matters.The real argument is that Canada is simply too large to be governed effectively; it no longer works properly for Alberta, and there is very little evidence it can be reformed in a way that protects Alberta’s long-term interests. That is a serious argument. It deserves to be taken seriously. I have written about this previously..And facts win the argument. Albertans need clear answers on pensions, borders, currency, trade, taxation, public services, indigenous relations, defence, and federal debt. A successful independence movement must respect those concerns and answer them directly. The Alberta Prosperity Project has done yeoman's work on this, and the Alberta Transition Council is further developing it. We must stop letting our opponents define the movement. Independence is the argument that Albertans should govern themselves because our economy, values, priorities, and political culture have become too different from those of the country now being shaped in Ottawa. That argument can be made calmly, made respectfully, and it can be made forcefully.The movement has to become local. Mainstream media will not carry this message fairly. Government communications will not explain it honestly. Danielle Smith and the controlling factions of the UCP have now made it clear that they will blur it, delay it, redirect it, or bury it under process. Danielle Smith’s role in all of this frustrates many supporters of independence. She has used the language of “sovereignty.” She has acknowledged many of Alberta’s grievances. But many now believe her government is trying to contain the independence movement rather than allow Albertans a clear, honest, direct vote on the question.So the work has to happen person-to-person. In coffee shops. At community meetings. At UCP CA meetings. Around kitchen tables. On job sites. At service clubs. Online. In letters to the editor. In short videos. In plain-language essays. In conversations with friends who are curious but unsure. That is how confidence grows.If this movement depends on informed citizens who know their history, understand the numbers, trust their neighbours, and refuse to be shamed into silence, then it has a real future. That is the task now. Not endless complaining about media bias, though the bias is real enough. The answer is discipline..Read more. Write more. Speak more. Share credible information. Correct false claims. Be patient with people who are unsure. Support those with the courage to speak publicly. Demand a clear question. Demand a fair vote. Demand that Alberta’s future be decided by Albertans.The media cycle, repeated endlessly by the compromised mainstream media, is designed to make supporters feel isolated. Polls are often presented in a way that makes the cause feel hopeless. Our opponents' messaging is designed to make independence seem unnecessary, reckless, or premature. Fine. We expected that. We have the stamina to withstand it.Alberta was built on hard work, courage, self-reliance, community, and a stubborn belief that free people should have a say in their own future. Those values are not gone. They are simply being tested. This is the time to stand a little taller, speak a little clearer, and remind our neighbours that Alberta does not have to be dragged quietly into someone else’s future.We will choose our own.