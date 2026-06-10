Opinion

MACLEOD: The real Alberta independence debate isn't about politics — it's about values

Carbon taxes, equalization, and regulation are symptoms of a deeper divide between Alberta's culture of self-reliance and Ottawa's culture of control.
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Equalization
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Carbon Taxes
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