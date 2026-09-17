MACLEOD: The truth behind mainstream media coverage of the University of Calgary's Alberta independence report

Apparently, somewhere in Canadian journalism school, there is a course called How to Read a 200-Page Report and Find the Scariest Number Before Lunch.The University of Calgary’s School of Public Policy released its study of Alberta independence, and much of the national media quickly found the number it wanted: $170 billion. Global led with “Cost of Alberta separation could be up to $170B.” The Globe and Mail, CTV, CBC, and CityNews all similarly emphasized the upper-end cost estimate. Across much of the coverage, the worst-case number became the story. The report estimates that establishing an independent country could cost roughly $50 billion to $170 billion during the first five years, depending largely on how negotiations with Canada proceed. But presenting $170 billion as though Ottawa sends Alberta a bill the morning after independence badly distorts what the report actually models. Let's start with the debt. Under the report’s favourable scenario, Alberta assumes about $158 billion of federal debt. That is the point routinely lost in the headline.Albertans already owe that debt.It exists today. We already pay federal taxes to finance it and service it. Independence would not magically create that $160 billion liability. It would move a negotiated portion of an existing Canadian liability onto Alberta’s own books, where Alberta would finally control whether its future government continued borrowing. That distinction matters enormously. Uncontrolled federal spending, annual projected deficits, and rising debt servicing costs are major reasons for independence in the first place!.Ottawa’s debt is continuing to rise. Federal public-debt charges are projected at almost $60 billion this year, rising to about $80 billion annually by 2030. Ottawa will spend more this year servicing its debt than it transfers to all provinces through the Canada Health Transfer, which is about $57 billion. Alberta cannot veto another federal deficit. We cannot control Ottawa’s borrowing, spending priorities, or future debt accumulation. Yet Alberta taxpayers remain responsible for helping finance it all. So when critics point to Alberta inheriting federal debt as an argument against independence, the obvious question is: what do they think happens to our responsibility for that debt if we stay?It does not disappear.And you can't discuss debt without assets. Any independence settlement would involve negotiating both federal assets and liabilities. Using roughly the same population share approach assumed for debt would give Alberta a claim in the neighbourhood of 11% to 12% of federal assets — financial assets, Crown interests, buildings, infrastructure, military property, and other federal holdings. The exact settlement would be negotiated, but portraying the transaction as Alberta receiving billions in debt while Ottawa quietly keeps every asset is not serious accounting. Canada’s public accounts show hundreds of billions in financial assets plus substantial tangible federal property and infrastructure. Then there is the part of the university report that somehow lacks the dramatic appeal of a $170 billion headline.Under its smooth scenario, Alberta eventually has an economy about 3% larger than if it remained in Canada, employment slightly higher, annual worker income almost $2,000 higher, and taxes roughly $1,000 lower per person. .Apparently, the headline “Independent Alberta Could Eventually Have Larger Economy, Higher Wages and Lower Taxes” was unavailable for the front page.Alberta already collects about $86 billion a year in provincial revenue. Ottawa then collects tens of billions more from Albertans through federal income taxes, corporate taxes, GST, payroll deductions, and other revenues. My analysis estimates Alberta’s net contribution to Ottawa at about $40 billion a year, after accounting for federal spending in the province.In an independent Alberta, the province would assume responsibility for services Ottawa now provides. But it would also keep the federal tax revenue currently collected from Albertans. That would put Alberta’s combined annual revenue in the neighbourhood of $126 billion.That is the balance sheet the headlines rarely explain.Nor does the report conclude Alberta is economically incapable of independence. Quite the opposite, its favourable scenario assumes continued trade access, expanded resource development, more efficient government, and greater policy control. The result, after the difficult transition period, is a larger economy and improved household finances. .None of that makes transition costs imaginary or less real. Trade arrangements, negotiations, and borrowing costs all matter. Incompetent governments can make bad decisions in Edmonton just as easily as they can in Ottawa. But Albertans shouldn't pretend the alternative carries no risk.Remaining in Canada means remaining responsible for a growing federal debt that Alberta does not control, deficits Alberta cannot veto, and interest costs projected to approach $80 billion annually within a few years. Independence would not free Alberta from debt overnight. It would, however, place future borrowing, taxation, spending, and debt repayment under Alberta’s own government, accountable to Albertans.That is a considerably different proposition from the impression created by “Alberta separation could cost $170 billion.” The university report contains risks serious enough to deserve attention. It also contains significant potential benefits that deserve the same treatment.That is the strongest takeaway from the study: the report does not establish that an independent Alberta is economically impossible. It demonstrates that outcomes depend heavily on the settlement reached, trade access, and, perhaps most importantly, how competently Alberta governs itself afterwards. I'll quote exactly from its concluding paragraph: “There is certainly a scenario where Alberta’s economy and finances could be better after separation, once a transition period is over.”Albertans deserve the whole report, not one frightening headline. Depending on negotiations, the $170 billion figure may be real, but so are the assets, revenues, economic upside, and greater fiscal control the same report identifies.Before you vote on October 19, read the entire balance sheet, not just the spin.