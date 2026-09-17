Opinion

MACLEOD: The truth behind mainstream media coverage of the University of Calgary's Alberta independence report

Headlines screamed about a $170 billion transition cost, but buried the university study's conclusion of a larger economy and richer households.
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University Of Calgary School Of Public Policy
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