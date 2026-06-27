Opinion

MACLEOD: The twelve-step program to keep Alberta in Canada

Unless Ottawa tackles carbon taxes, equalization, and federal overreach — the movement for Alberta independence will only gain momentum.
If Canada Wants Alberta to Stay
If Canada Wants Alberta to StayImage courtesy of Colin MacLeod
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