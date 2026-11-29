Three Conservative premiers on one stage. That was the powerful image Premier Danielle Smith wanted from the UCP’s annual meeting, and she got it. Smith, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and BC’s Lorne Doerkson launched “Team West,” and the message to the members was simple: Conservatives are united and winning. Then the members voted.Smith’s “Team Unity” slate swept all eight board seats and no sovereignty candidates were elected. Finance Minister Jason Nixon said it is now Danielle Smith’s party. He is right.I was saddened. I wanted to see at least some sovereignty candidates elected. But the people of Alberta have spoken in the referendum, and now the UCP has spoken, and I acknowledge that.How did she do it? With one clear ask. Smith told the room that only a divided party could hand the next election to Naheed Nenshi and the NDP. She promised no purity tests, then said the next year cannot be spent in endless debate over independence. Her big-tent line let members believe what they wished, as long as they didn’t make it the party’s whole fight. With 11 months to an election, that is hard to argue with, and a well-organized slate did the rest.Here is the part that bothers me. Smith’s signature promise was the Alberta Sovereignty Act. Once again, Dusty Rose said it better than I can..Her last line said it all: adjusting principles to whichever base or trend delivers power is the Trudeau playbook. For me, the last straw was Smith’s acceptance of the Pathways Project. A government that talked so tough about standing up to Ottawa took that deal, and I have to ask what all that tough talk actually accomplished..Each of us must now decide how to respond to these events. Every supporter of Alberta’s independence must decide how to respond individually. Some will stay in the UCP and push from the inside. Some will be angry. Some will walk away. Many will go quiet. Nobody gets to pretend the majority hasn’t spoken clearly.Here is how I choose to respond. I will keep writing for the Western Standard and my Substack — subscribe if you haven’t already! — about Alberta’s subordinate position in Canada and the benefits of independence. I will keep talking about this with whoever will listen. I will join my local UCP Constituency Association and say my piece at the table, where it counts. I will keep supporting conservative principles: small, accountable government; fiscal responsibility; a clear, clean regulatory environment; personal accountability; and an investment climate that makes people want to build here.The party has made its choice. Mine does not change. I will keep working for a sovereign Alberta, good governance, and conservative principles.