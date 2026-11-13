Opinion

MACLEOD: The UCP's loyalty pledge muzzles the members it needs most

Riding presidents are being asked to pre-commit their politics on the question that defines Alberta's future.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Calgary-Lougheed UCP riding president Darrell Komick in a photo collage about the party’s disputed loyalty pledge.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Calgary-Lougheed UCP riding president Darrell Komick in a photo collage about the party’s disputed loyalty pledge.Image courtesy of AI
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Alberta
Ucp
Independence
Leadership Review
Opinion
Opinion Column
loyalty pledge