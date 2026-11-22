Halifax-based Emera Inc. and Calgary-based Canadian Utilities announced plans to merge into a new $72 billion firm that would rank among the continent's largest utilities. The deal, announced in October, folds ATCO and Canadian Utilities, the businesses that three generations of Southerns built, into Emera. Emera shareholders get 60%, Emera's Scott Balfour gets the CEO's chair, and the combined company "will operate under the Emera banner, keeping its public company headquarters in Halifax."The new company will keep offices in Calgary and Edmonton, and plans to spend $32 billion in capital through 2030. The merged company "is to serve six million customers spanning various parts of Canada, as well as the United States, Mexico, the Caribbean and Australia," and Emera expects "80% of its post-merger operations will be in Florida and Alberta." The Alberta Utilities Commission still has to sign off, but a close is expected in 2027. Nancy Southern told reporters that Balfour, "like myself, is a great patriot, a true Canadian, and he started thinking about how we'd make a good Canadian powerhouse energy company." They are calling it a merger of equals. Sixty-forty is not equal. Albertans have seen this movie before.Let's start with Woodward's. Charles Woodward opened the store in 1892 and built a 25-store chain across BC and Alberta. For most of a century, as the company's history records, "Woodward's was a central feature of the retail scene in southwestern British Columbia," famous for the "$1.49 Day" sales "held on the first Tuesday of every month" and for a grocery conveyor where "the bag boys would pack customers' groceries into numbered bins and send the bins through the conveyor system" out to waiting cars. In 1993, when the recession pushed the chain into court protection, the Hudson's Bay Company bought 21 of the stores for $235 million and ran them out of Toronto as Bay and Zellers locations. A hundred years of Western retail, swallowed in one quick deal.The grain trade went the same way. Farmers built the Saskatchewan Wheat Pool in 1924 and ran it as a co-operative for more than 70 years before it went public in 1996. It swallowed Agricore United, renamed itself Viterra in 2007, and sold to Glencore of Switzerland for $6.1 billion in 2012. In July 2025, Viterra disappeared into Missouri-based Bunge when the $8.2 billion merger closed..As CBC reported, "the deal was heavily criticised by agricultural producers, who fear it will reduce competition in the grain and canola markets," and the Competition Bureau "found the deal was likely to hurt competition in the grain and canola markets." Saskatchewan NDP critic Aleana Young put it plainly: "We're a mighty province, but we need competition in critical sectors of our economy." "One requirement of the deal," CBC noted, "is that the Viterra headquarters remain in Regina for at least five years." Five years. The Wheat Pool survived the Dirty Thirties, but in five years all history of it will be gone.Remember when Calgary had its own airline? Canadian Airlines was formed in 1987 out of Pacific Western and CP Air, with Wardair added in 1989. At its height it was "carrying more than 11.9 million passengers to over 160 destinations in 17 countries on five continents," and it "served 105 destinations in Canada, more than any other airline." The takeover fight came in August 1999, with a detail worth savouring: the first bidder was Onex, which "announced a takeover bid for Canadian Airlines, backed by American Airlines's parent company AMR Corporation, consisting of $1.8B in cash and the assumption of $3.9B in debt." That bid failed. Air Canada took control that December and completed the takeover in 2000; the routes, slots, and head office all moved to Montreal. Onex waited 20 years and got its consolation prize: WestJet, the scrappy Calgary upstart launched in 1996, taken private in December 2019 in a $5 billion deal that paid shareholders $31.00 in cash for each share. I have met some of those WestJet founders. Their personal wealth does not now generally benefit Western Canada in any significant way.British Columbia sold the family silver outright. The Canadian Press covered "the controversial deal to sell the operational arm of British Columbia's Crown-owned railway to privately run CN Rail," a billion-dollar deal the Liberal government admitted "could run for almost 1,000 years." That was 2004. The contract's 60-year renewal options could see CN, based in Montreal, operate BC Rail until 2994. Former premier Gordon Campbell's defence is worth quoting, "This is not a 900-year agreement," he said. "This is a 90-year lease. There is an option for the public to decide if it's in the public interest to extend that lease for 60 years and subsequent to that for additional years." Draw your own conclusions. A railway British Columbians paid to build could answer to Montreal for roughly the next thousand years.Media followed the same road. The Canadian Encyclopedia records that "Israel Harold 'Izzy' Asper founded Canwest" in Winnipeg in 1973, and built it into "a diversified media conglomerate with properties in the broadcast, print, and online sectors of the industry," headquartered in Winnipeg. In 2000 it bought its way into newspapers with "the $3.2 billion acquisition" of the Southam chain, the Herald, the Sun, and the rest..When it filed for creditor protection nine years later, the Global television network went to Shaw and then to Corus Entertainment in Toronto, and the newspapers were gathered up by Postmedia, also in Toronto. Winnipeg lost a head office. The West lost its loudest editorial voice.Even your grocery bill gets decided back east. T&T, the Richmond, BC chain founded in 1993 that grew into Canada's largest Asian food retailer, was sold to Brampton-based Loblaw in 2009. Four years later: "The Sobeys grocery store chain has reached a deal to buy more than 200 Safeway stores in Western Canada for $5.8 billion," CBC reported, quoting Sobeys' parent, Empire Company of Stellarton, Nova Scotia. Empire's CEO said the acquisition would let Sobeys "leverage our existing assets" and "compete even more effectively." Safeway's Canadian arm, CBC noted, "generated about $6.7 billion in sales in the 52 weeks ended March 23, 2013." Between Loblaw, Sobeys, Safeway, and Metro, what Western families pay at the till is set in boardrooms back east.Then there is the one we all watched. "The deal, valued at $26 billion, including $6 billion of Shaw's debt, got the final sign-off it needed on Friday from Canada's Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne," Global News reported in April 2023, and with that, Rogers swallowed the company JR Shaw founded in Edmonton in 1966 and built into Western Canada's largest telecom. Rogers said it was "proud to bring together these two iconic companies to deliver more value, more connectivity, and more innovation for Canadians." Ottawa extracted its promises first: "Rogers also must maintain a headquarters in Calgary and add 3,000 net jobs to Western Canada" under the 21 conditions attached to the approval. Global noted that "critics, however, have decried the loss of Shaw and the growing telecom concentration under the Rogers umbrella." Count me among them. Notice what actually leaves. Not the stores, the wires, or the elevators; those stay put. What leaves is the head office: the executives, the lawyers, the ad budgets, the seat at the boardroom table. Head offices attract head offices, and every corporate departure leaves the West a little more like a branch plant with nice scenery. Or a little more like a colony? To be exploited?None of this is a conspiracy. Nobody sits in a back room on Bay Street deciding the West's fate. Capital collects where capital already sits, and in this country, that is Toronto and Montreal. Every seller gets a fair price, and every buyer swears the West will stay strong. Listen to Emera's CEO. "You know what?" Scott Balfour told The Canadian Press. "It's time to build a Canadian champion and to make sure that there's a strong Canadian company that is able to help drive growth, with the financial strength in order to participate in supporting the generational need for new infrastructure in this country." It is always a champion. And somehow the head office never lands west of Sault Ste. Marie.The West keeps building robust, profitable, and efficient companies. We are capable, with the right spirit and mindset. But instead of Western growth and maturity, it is a slow bleed of jobs, influence, and decisions to Central Canada. The Emera deal is not the end of anything. It is one more line in a ledger that has been running for decades, and until we decide that keeping our champions matters more than cashing them out, the ledger will keep leaning to Laurentia, one company, one boardroom decision, one vote at a time.