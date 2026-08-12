Opinion

MACLEOD: The West Coast pipeline — how Alberta was played

Danielle Smith traded immediate, binding carbon tax hikes for an illusory West Coast energy corridor destined to die in a maze of Indigenous litigation and Salish Sea red tape.
West Coast Pipeline
West Coast PipelineImage courtesy of ChatGPT
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