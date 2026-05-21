Opinion

MACLEOD: ‘The West wants in’ became ‘Alberta wants out’ — and here’s why

Preston Manning’s Reform movement began as a demand for fairness inside Confederation. Four decades later, many Albertans believe the only solution left is independence.
Early days... Preston Manning and Stephen Harper in the Reform Party
Early days... Preston Manning and Stephen Harper in the Reform Party
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Alberta
Stephen Harper
Preston Manning
Opinion
Western
Western Independence
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