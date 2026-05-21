MACLEOD: ‘The West wants in’ became ‘Alberta wants out’ — and here’s why

For many Albertans, the phrase “The West Wants In” still resonates because the frustrations behind it never really disappeared. The movement, led by Preston Manning and the Reform Party of Canada, was not built on extremism or independence at the outset. It was built out of frustration. Western Canadians believed they were contributing enormously to Canada’s economy while having little meaningful influence over how the country was governed.By the 1980s, that frustration had reached a boiling point in Alberta and Saskatchewan. Ottawa was increasingly viewed as a federal government designed around the political interests of Ontario and Quebec. Western resource industries generated massive wealth for the country, yet many in the West believed national policy was routinely shaped at their expense.Nothing intensified that anger more than the National Energy Program (NEP) under Pierre Trudeau. Albertans saw the NEP as direct federal interference in Alberta’s oil economy. Investment collapsed, jobs disappeared, and billions of dollars left the province. For many Albertans, it confirmed a growing suspicion that Ottawa viewed Alberta less as a partner and more as a revenue source.At the same time, constitutional negotiations and federal decision-making appeared heavily centred around Quebec nationalism and Central Canadian politics. Western Canadians increasingly believed they were spectators in their own country.Preston Manning understood something important. Western anger alone was not enough to create political change. It needed structure, discipline, and a national political strategy.In 1987, the Reform Party was officially formed in Winnipeg. Its slogan, “The West Wants In,” was carefully chosen. Manning was not initially arguing for independence. He argued that Western Canadians deserved fair representation and meaningful participation within Confederation..The movement focused on several core themes that resonated strongly across Alberta. Fiscal conservatism was central. Many Western Canadians believed Ottawa spent irresponsibly while accumulating debt that future generations would inherit. Democratic reform was another major issue. Reform promoted ideas such as Senate reform, citizen referendums, and recall legislation. The famous Triple-E Senate proposal: “elected, equal, and effective,” became one of the defining Western constitutional demands of the era.The movement also pushed back against what many Westerners then viewed as special political treatment for Quebec. Manning argued that all provinces should be treated equally within Confederation. Imagine that.What made Reform different from older conservative parties was its grassroots structure. It did not emerge from Ottawa insiders or old Progressive Conservative elites. It was driven by town halls, community organizers, farmers, business owners, and ordinary Western voters who believed nobody in Ottawa was listening anymore. Sound familiar?At first, the Reform Party was dismissed by Eastern media and political insiders as a temporary Prairie protest movement. That proved to be a major miscalculation.The late 1980s and early 1990s became a period of enormous political instability in Canada. Constitutional failures such as the Meech Lake Accord and growing public anger over federal taxation badly weakened the Progressive Conservative Party of Canada.Then came the federal election of 1993, one of the most dramatic political collapses in Canadian history. The Progressive Conservatives fell from government to only two seats nationally. Reform surged across Western Canada, capturing 52 seats..That election permanently changed Canadian politics.From that point forward, the Reform Party became the dominant conservative force in the West. Alberta, in particular, became the ideological centre of federal conservatism. The movement had gone from a regional protest to a serious national political force in only a few years.Despite its success, Reform struggled to gain traction in Ontario and Atlantic Canada. Critics portrayed it as too Western and too confrontational. Manning recognized that divided conservatives would continue handing federal power to the Liberal Party of Canada indefinitely.That led to the “Unite the Right” movement.In 2000, Reform merged with the Canadian Alliance to broaden its national appeal. Eventually, in 2003, the Alliance merged with the remaining Progressive Conservatives to create today’s Conservative Party of Canada.This merger represented one of the great political victories of Preston Manning’s movement. Western conservatism had effectively taken control of the federal conservative movement itself..The next major phase came under Stephen Harper, another Albertan deeply influenced by Reform ideology. Under Harper, Western conservatism finally governed Canada federally from 2006 until 2015.During those years, the federal government emphasized balanced budgets, lower taxes, resource development, and stronger provincial autonomy. Alberta’s energy sector became a major driver of the national economy. For the first time in modern Canadian history, Western Canada was not simply protesting federal power — it was exercising it. That all came to a crashing halt in 2015 with the election of Justin Trudeau. But the comparison between the Reform movement of the 1980s and Alberta’s growing independence movement today is impossible to ignore. In fact, today’s independence movement is, in many ways, the direct political descendant of Preston Manning’s original movement.The difference is this: Reform believed Canada could still be fixed from within.Many Albertans no longer believe that.The grievances that fueled Reform remain remarkably unchanged forty years later. Alberta is still heavily outnumbered in the electoral sense by Ontario and Quebec. Federal elections are still effectively decided before Western votes are fully counted. Despite Harper’s best efforts, Senate reform never occurred. Equalization remains deeply unpopular in Alberta, and many more are becoming aware of this huge fiscal imbalance. Ideologically driven federal environmental policy continues to target the province’s primary economic engine. Pipeline projects continue to face endless political resistance and regulatory obstruction..Albertans today look at the last decade and increasingly ask a difficult question: if even a decade of conservative federal government under Stephen Harper could not permanently protect Alberta’s economic interests, what exactly has fundamentally changed? The answer is clear: very little.The Reform movement sought fairness within Confederation. The independence movement increasingly questions Confederation itself. That evolution is not radical, and is fully justified when viewed historically. It is a progression born from decades of unresolved frustration. The original Reformers argued the West deserved a meaningful seat at the table. Albertans today believe the table itself is structurally designed against them.That perception has only intensified as federal governments continue introducing energy regulations, emissions caps, tanker bans, and climate policies that disproportionately affect Alberta’s economy while Central Canada remains politically dominant.At the same time, Alberta continues contributing enormously to the national economy through energy exports, agriculture, petrochemicals, and trade with the United States. Many Albertans increasingly see a province that carries significant economic weight, but exercises limited national political influence in return.That is precisely why the phrase “The West Wants In” still carries emotional and political power today..Because for many Albertans, the conclusion after forty years is blunt: the West never truly got in.And that is why Alberta independence is now a mainstream discussion — it has become the clear next chapter in a political awakening that started with Preston Manning and the Reform movement in the late 1980s. What began as a fight for fair treatment within Confederation has evolved, through decades of broken promises, into a growing realization: the only way to truly protect Alberta’s interests is to stop asking Ottawa for permission and start governing ourselves.The 1993 election showed Albertans are willing to shake the system when it fails us. Today, with $30–40 billion still flowing out every year and federal policies actively undermining our economy, the logical step forward is sovereignty. This isn’t fringe; it is responsible. It’s about finally keeping what we build, controlling our own future, and creating the strongest, freest jurisdiction in North America.