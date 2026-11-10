Opinion

MACLEOD: This Liberal government will pay $86 billion in interest payments

Every dollar spent servicing debt is a dollar not spent on hospitals, roads, or tax relief, and the Liberal government owns that choice.
Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne in an editorial illustration. Ottawa projects nearly $86 billion in annual federal debt interest by 2031.
Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne in an editorial illustration. Ottawa projects nearly $86 billion in annual federal debt interest by 2031.Image courtesy of AI
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