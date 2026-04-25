MACLEOD: This Liberal majority will fight Alberta independence at every step

It would not make Alberta independent the next morning. It would not erase pensions, close borders, void contracts, or stop trade. What it would do is far more important than that. It would hand Alberta’s government something it does not presently have: a direct democratic mandate to negotiate a new constitutional future. That is a serious thing. It immediately changes the political landscape, but it does not end the fight. In many ways, it begins the real one. If Ottawa faces that result, it would not respond with grace, speed, or goodwill. It would respond the way central governments usually respond when a major revenue-producing region threatens to leave: with process, pressure, delay, and a heavy dose of sanctimony. It would say it respects democracy, while doing everything possible to narrow, slow, condition, and contain the consequences of that democratic vote.That is not cynicism. That is the most realistic reading of Canada’s constitutional framework. The Supreme Court’s Quebec Secession Reference did not say a province can simply vote and walk away. It said a clear expression of a clear majority on a clear question would create a constitutional duty to negotiate. And it deserves the right to define the word “clear.” The Clarity Act was then passed to give Ottawa a direct role in deciding whether the question and the majority were sufficiently clear before the House of Commons would treat the result as a mandate for negotiations. In plain English, Ottawa has already built itself a gatekeeper role. So Ottawa’s first option would be to challenge the legitimacy of the vote itself. Was the question clear enough? Was 50% plus one enough? Was turnout sufficient? Were the regional results too uneven? Those arguments would arrive within hours, wrapped in polished language about national unity, constitutional order, and the rights of all Canadians. The point would be obvious: take a result that sounds decisive in Alberta and turn it into something debatable in Ottawa..Its second move would be to accept the need for talks in theory while dragging them out in practice. This is probably the likeliest response. Ottawa would strike panels, working groups, advisory committees, legal reviews, fiscal studies, and intergovernmental tables. It would insist that the issue concerns all provinces, all Canadians, indigenous governments, public debt, pension obligations, defence, treaty rights, trade corridors, and national institutions. Some of that would be legitimate. Much of it would also be useful for a delay. Bureaucracy is one of Ottawa’s most reliable weapons. It does not need to win quickly if it can exhaust the other side slowly. That is a major reason why I propose a 365-day time limit on all negotiations. Its third option would be economic pressure. Ottawa would move quickly to calm markets and portray itself as the adult in the room. It would warn businesses, investors, pensioners, and civil servants that uncertainty carries costs. It would frame Alberta as a source of risk and itself as the protector of continuity. It would defend the Confederation aggressively, because no serious government would shrug at the prospect of losing a province that contributes so heavily to national finances. Whether one agrees with the $30 to $50 billion of Alberta’s net contribution or not, the larger point is unchanged: Ottawa would not watch that kind of money walk out the door without using every lever it has to prevent it.It would also use political isolation. Ottawa would work hard to turn a direct Alberta-versus-Canada contest into a crowded, multi-front conflict. It would court other provinces. It would lean hard on national media, which it already controls. It would encourage business groups, pension experts, former judges, academics, and public sector unions to warn against instability. It will elevate, promote, and fund indigenous concerns, not merely as a moral obligation, which they are, but also as a constitutional and political counterweight to Alberta’s mandate. That part matters. Any honest discussion of independence must admit that treaty rights, indigenous consent, and territorial questions would not sit off to the side. They would be central. Ottawa would know that and use it.Its fifth option would be selective concession. This is the one many Albertans should watch most carefully, because it would be marketed as reasonableness. Ottawa might offer decentralization in certain areas, special fiscal arrangements, regulatory compromises, or symbolic recognition of Alberta’s grievances. Not because it had suddenly discovered humility, but because concessions can split a movement. Some people would say that a partial win is enough. Others would say it is another federal head fake. That division would be the point. A divided Alberta is easier to manage than a united Alberta.Could Ottawa move to outright coercion? Only under certain conditions, and much later than the alarmists on either side tend to imagine. If Albertans stayed within the law, maintained public order, and pursued negotiations through constitutional channels, Ottawa’s room for dramatic action would be narrower than many assume. .That is particularly true after the Federal Court of Appeal ruled in January 2026 that the federal government’s invocation of the Emergencies Act during the Freedom Convoy was unreasonable and beyond its lawful authority. That ruling does not make Ottawa harmless. It does mean any future federal government would think twice before reaching for extraordinary powers and expecting automatic deference.So what is the practical conclusion for Albertans? Simple. If a Yes vote comes, do not expect Ottawa to salute and step aside. Expect it to contest, delay, fragment, and contain. Expect legal arguments. Expect moral lectures. Expect an endless process. Expect friendly language masking hardball tactics.And expect this above all: the real test would come after the vote, not on voting day.That is why the serious work for Alberta has never been about slogans or fantasy. It is about preparation. Legal preparation. Fiscal preparation. Institutional preparation. Public communication. Negotiating discipline. Internal unity. If Alberta ever wants to win such a fight, it will need more than a referendum result. It will need a government that understands Ottawa’s playbook in advance and is ready to meet it with one of its own.That is how nation-to-nation politics works. And Albertans should understand this before they are asked to make the biggest political decision in this province’s history.