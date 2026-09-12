Opinion

MACLEOD: Trading the US for Europe — Carney’s transatlantic fantasy will cost Alberta dearly

Mark Carney’s dream of a European-led economic reset ignores the reality of pipelines, ports, and America's dominance.
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