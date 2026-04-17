Opinion

MACLEOD: Trading US markets for EU carbon taxes and open border chaos — peak Laurentian stupidity

From Brussels bureaucrats controlling Alberta's oil sands to Schengen across an ocean — here's how deep the delusion runs.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney embraces French President Emmanuel Macron, earlier this year
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney embraces French President Emmanuel Macron, earlier this yearEmmanuel Macron X
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