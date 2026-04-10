MACLEOD: While Ottawa plays with China — Alberta depends on America

Colin MacLeod is the author of the provocative book “The Case for Alberta’s Independence,” and the force behind @cnm5000 on X.Chinese investment in Canada is not just a trade issue. For the US, it is a strategic and security issue sitting directly on its northern border. Canada is not some distant market, making isolated business deals. It is America’s closest geographic neighbour, its largest trading partner, a defence partner through NORAD, and part of an integrated North American energy, transportation, and supply-chain system. What enters Canada’s critical sectors can also affect the US security perimeter. That is why Washington does not view growing Chinese investment in Canada as routine business. It views it as a possible avenue for foreign influence inside the North American system.That concern became much harder to dismiss in January 2026, when Ottawa and Beijing announced a Canada–China Economic and Trade Cooperation Roadmap. The Canadian government openly welcomed broader commercial engagement and signalled support for Chinese investment in sectors including energy and agriculture. It also backed expanded two-way trade and investment in both conventional and clean energy. It secured an intelligence-sharing agreement between Beijing and the RCMP, which raises many questions. That was not media spin. It was the stated policy position of the Canadian government.At almost the same time, the White House laid out a very different doctrine. In its 2025 National Security Strategy, Washington said it wants a Western Hemisphere free of hostile foreign incursion or ownership of key assets, and one that supports secure critical supply chains. That sentence tells you exactly how the US now sees the hemisphere. It is no longer treating North America as an open commercial zone where rival powers can buy influence wherever they find an opening. It is treating it as protected strategic ground. In that framework, Chinese ownership or influence in key Canadian assets is not neutral. It is a security concern..That puts Ottawa and Washington on different tracks. Canada calls this diversification. The US calls it exposure. Canada says it is simply broadening its options in a difficult world. Washington sees a close neighbour, deeply tied into the US market and defence architecture, opening sensitive sectors to a major geopolitical rival. Those are not complementary positions. They are competing views of the same reality.The American concern is not hard to understand in plain language. Ownership brings access. Access can bring influence. Influence can bring leverage. If companies tied to China gain positions in Canadian energy projects, ports, rail systems, telecommunications-related infrastructure, food processing, mining, or advanced manufacturing, Washington worries that China could gain insight into North American systems, shape commercial decisions, pressure suppliers, or create vulnerabilities in a future crisis. The fear is not only espionage, though that is part of it. The larger fear is dependency and control over strategic chokepoints.Energy is the clearest example. Canada is a major energy producer and a major supplier to the US. Alberta alone exported 3.9 million barrels per day of oil to the US in 2024. When Ottawa invites more Chinese investment into Canadian energy, Washington is not likely to shrug and call it harmless capital. It is more likely to ask a blunt question: Why should firms linked to a rival state gain any foothold in energy systems tied so closely to the American economy and continental energy security?Agriculture raises the same issue in a different form. Food security is not just about farms. It involves land, logistics, fertilizer, storage, transport, processing, and market access. The Canada–China roadmap specifically referred to agrifood cooperation and welcomed Chinese investment in agriculture. From Ottawa’s point of view, that may look like market development. From Washington’s point of view, it can look like a rival state building influence inside another strategic sector tied to North American resilience.Technology and advanced manufacturing make the problem sharper still. Prime Minister Carney’s January 2026 statements said the new partnership would support expanded Canadian activity in sectors such as aerospace, energy, agriculture, services, and advanced manufacturing. In a more relaxed era, that might have been treated as ordinary trade diplomacy. In today’s environment, it lands differently. The US is actively trying to secure supply chains and reduce hostile access to strategically important industries. That means Ottawa’s room to freelance with Beijing is narrowing fast..There is also a basic trust problem here. The US does not require Canada to mirror every American policy. But it does expect strategic alignment from a country sitting inside its continental economic and defence space. Canada is not operating like a distant middle power with unlimited room to hedge. It is embedded in American systems. So when Ottawa appears willing to bring more Chinese capital into sensitive sectors, Washington can reasonably conclude one of two things: either Canada does not understand the strategic environment, or it understands it and is discounting American concerns anyway. Neither interpretation is good for the bilateral relationship.Once trust erodes, consequences follow. The US can tighten investment scrutiny, harden supply-chain rules, increase pressure on cross-border infrastructure decisions, and become less willing to accept Canadian ambiguity in strategic sectors. That is how great powers behave when they think a close neighbour is opening doors to a rival. Canada may not like that reality, but geography does not care about Canadian preferences. The US will always treat threats near its border more seriously than Ottawa does.The issue matters even more from an Alberta perspective. Alberta’s economy is tied far more closely to the US than to China. The US is Alberta’s dominant external market; Alberta’s crude exports go overwhelmingly south; and Statistics Canada has shown that Alberta has the highest provincial GDP exposure to US export demand.If Ottawa chooses policies that irritate Washington by inviting more Chinese investment into strategic Canadian sectors, Alberta bears real risk. It is Alberta that depends most heavily on stable access to the American market. That makes this more than a foreign policy disagreement. It becomes another example of Ottawa making strategic choices whose costs fall disproportionately on the West.And that leads to the larger political point. If Canada insists on drifting toward a China policy that clashes with the US's security doctrine, it is Alberta that stands most directly in the line of fire. Alberta trades with America, powers America, and depends on American demand far more than Ottawa’s abstract diversification language admits. That is yet another argument for independence. Alberta should not have its economic future tied to federal geopolitical freelancing that threatens its most important trading relationship. If Ottawa cannot or will not align its foreign economic policy with the hard realities of North American geography, Alberta has every reason to ask why it should continue paying the price for decisions it did not make.Colin MacLeod is the author of the provocative book “The Case for Alberta’s Independence,” and the force behind @cnm5000 on X.