Opinion

MACLEOD: While Ottawa plays with China — Alberta depends on America

While the US fortifies its strategic perimeter, Canada is opening sensitive sectors to Beijing, and it's Alberta's economy that sits in the crossfire.
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Alberta
Federal Government
China
Usa
Trade
Opinion
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