Starting November 27, about 7,000 UCP members are heading to Calgary for their annual convention. That is a record. One would think a crowd that size means the grassroots are fired up. Part of it is. Another big part of it is that somebody went out and recruited them.What is actually on the line? Premier Danielle Smith's leadership isn't up for a vote, and neither is the party president's job. What members will vote on Saturday is eight of the 18 seats on the party board. That sounds routine, so allow me to explain why it isn't.The UCP board holds the party's multimillion-dollar war chest and has a say in who gets to run as a candidate in the October 2027 election. Whoever controls it decides a lot about who speaks for conservatives in Alberta.CBC reported this week that Smith loyalists are running a get-out-the-vote push you would normally see in a leadership race. Some people have been offered money to cover their $399 ticket. That article describes one Calgary Tory who hasn't been recently active in the party, who said two different people offered to pay her way. She said no, but it bugged her. Her words: "If you have to whip your own party like this at your own convention, how are you going to run an election?" That is a good question.There's a slate too, called Team Unity, with eight candidates. One of them, Patrick Malkin, is a party vice-president and also the premier's deputy chief of staff. The slate's emails to UCP members carry Smith's photo, but her office says she isn't involved and hasn't endorsed anyone. But the people running it are her people, and the photo does the talking. Even the party's own president, Rob Smith, said it's "extremely offensive" to suggest other candidates aren't for unity, and he'll back three contenders running against slate members.The other side is spending too, and it's fair to say so. A group called Next Step Alberta is covering half the ticket price for independence-minded members. Its leader said the budget is under $15,000, and fewer than 100 people have been helped. Party rules don't ban paying for someone else's ticket, so nobody is breaking a rule here. Both camps are buying seats at the table..Now, the part I find most telling. One of the organizers bringing the old Progressive Conservatives back into the fold is Hal Danchilla, who advised Ralph Klein. He explained his thinking to CBC like this: "One of the fundamental pieces in the past was that we worked for the leader of the party. The leader didn't work for the party." Read that twice. That's the old PC way, and it's the opposite of how a grassroots party is supposed to work. The whole idea of the 2017 merger was a party that listened to its members.Chris Scott, who is running for central region director, put it the other way around. The membership is supposed to run the party, he said, and the leader and the government are supposed to deliver what members want. Say what you like about his politics on independence. On that point, he's describing how a grassroots party is supposed to work.Then there's the pledge. After the October referendum, where 75% of voters said to stay in Canada, the party asked board candidates and riding presidents to sign a promise to abide by the result. According to the Canadian Press, at least 180 of them refused, saying it was an attack on their freedom of expression. Mitch Sylvestre said the real number of holdouts is higher. Jeffrey Rath was kicked out of the party in October over code-of-conduct issues, so he can't be in the room this year. Sylvestre said that's no accident, because last year Rath asked the crowd who supported independence and got roaring applause.I'm not going to re-argue the referendum. Albertans voted, and we all accept the result. For now. But accepting a vote is one thing. Making party members sign a loyalty form or stay home is something else. The party also said independence isn't even on the floor for debate this weekend.The NDP's byelection win in Calgary-Shaw in September shook organizers, and the party president said door-knockers keep hearing that people think the UCP is an independence party. So the loyalists want a board that fixes that image. Meanwhile, the members who feel shut out may just stay home in October 2027. Unless things change, I certainly intend to. Nathan Steinke of Next Step had a point when he said that if the establishment rolls in and steamrolls them, that would do more damage to UCP unity than independence ever could.So who runs the UCP? Watch Saturday's board vote. If the Team Unity slate sweeps, you'll have your answer, and it won't be the people paying $399 to show up on their own. If the members push back, even a little, it will tell you the grassroots aren't dead yet.