MACLEOD: Why a ‘Yes’ vote for Alberta Independence isn't radical — it's the only fiscally responsible choice left

Colin MacLeod is the author of the provocative book “The Case for Alberta’s Independence,” and the force behind @cnm5000 on X.On October 19, a “Yes” vote for independence will not be an emotional outburst, but a responsible, evidence-based decision to keep our money, control our future, and build the Alberta our families deserve. But no one likes change. Those among us who are uncertain, unsure, or even afraid are right to ask hard questions about pensions, jobs, costs, and stability. Here are the straight answers.Let's start with the pocketbook, because that is where every family feels the federation’s failure first. Alberta sends Ottawa between $20 billion and $40 billion more each year than we receive back in services. Those dollars could eliminate our provincial debt, build new hospitals, repair highways, and deliver real tax relief. Independence ends that subsidy instantly. No more writing cheques to provinces that block our pipelines while we subsidize their experiments. Your taxes stay home, spent by governments you can hold accountable at the ballot box. .That single fact alone should end the debate for any working Albertan tired of watching grocery prices and fuel bills climb because Ottawa needs the revenue.The federal carbon tax is a made-in-Ottawa levy that hits Alberta families hardest: at the pump, on the heating bill, and in the cost of everything that moves by truck. An independent Alberta scraps it on day one. We keep energy revenues local and use our natural advantage to drive costs down, not up. Working parents who worry whether independence is a leap into the unknown should ask themselves a simpler question. Do you trust Ottawa to protect your grocery budget, or do you trust Alberta to keep more of what you earn? .While Alberta has long embodied conservative values of fiscal restraint, balanced budgets, living within our means, and paying down debt, as Ralph Klein famously did by eliminating provincial debt, Ottawa is dragging us in the opposite direction. Under the current federal government, Canada’s gross federal debt is projected to hit a staggering $2.35 trillion in 2025-2026, with per-person federal debt reaching approximately $56,432 and the country borrowing roughly $238 million every single day just to cover deficits. This reckless accumulation of debt burdens future generations with massive interest payments, crowds out productive investment, and funds unsustainable spending that clashes directly with Alberta’s core principles of personal responsibility, limited government, and prudent stewardship of hard-earned resources. Independence allows Alberta to reject this fiscal irresponsibility once and for all — keeping our revenues at home, enforcing real budgetary discipline, and building a legacy of prosperity rather than passing crushing obligations onto our children.Our economy runs on responsible energy development, yet federal vetoes, regulatory delays, and net zero timelines have already cost us billions of dollars in jobs and investment. Independence restores sovereignty over our resources. We set the rules for our timeline, respecting the environment while aligning development with market demand. No more begging 3,000 kilometres away for permission to build a pipeline. Families whose livelihoods depend on oil and gas, and the small businesses that serve them, will see investment return because markets reward clarity and reliability. Alberta’s energy sector built this province; independence secures it for the next generation.Critics warn of chaos. They are wrong. A strong “Yes” majority triggers orderly negotiations under established Canadian precedents and the Clarity Act. Pensions, trade, borders, and services continue without interruption. We enter those talks not as supplicants but as the economic engine that has funded Confederation for decades. We will divide assets fairly and assume a proportional debt load offset by the end of net transfers. The transition is planned, competent, and grounded in strength. Alberta is not storming out; we are calmly walking up to the adult table and taking our seats..Seniors and families legitimately worry about pensions and healthcare. They should know the facts. An independent Alberta negotiates its fair share of CPP and OAS assets, then designs an Alberta Pension Plan with governance that reflects our younger demographic and fiscal surplus. Healthcare dollars currently routed through Ottawa come home with fewer strings and more accountability. We replace equalization outflows with direct local investment. Your contributions remain protected, your wait times shorten, and decisions move from distant bureaucrats to decision makers right here in Alberta. Security is not found in clinging to a failing status quo; it is earned by taking control.Democracy itself demands this step. In Confederation, Alberta’s voice is structurally drowned out. Federal elections are decided before our polls close. Our MPs and premier function as junior partners to Ontario and Quebec majorities. Independence restores one-person, one-vote accountability. Our government answers only to Albertans on taxes, resources, and laws. We negotiate trade deals directly as the reliable energy partner the United States already trusts. That dignity, the simple right to decide our own future, is worth the journey.Immigration is another area where Ottawa’s one-size-fits-all approach harms us. Federal targets ignore Alberta’s housing shortages, doctor shortages, and school capacity. Independence lets us match intake to real infrastructure and labour needs: welcoming nurses, engineers, and skilled tradespeople who strengthen communities rather than strain them. This is not anti-immigrant; it is pro-Albertan. Controlled, smart growth keeps housing affordable and opportunity abundant for everyone already here.The “landlocked” scare tactic collapses under scrutiny. Alberta already trades far more with the United States than with the rest of Canada combined. Independence lets us negotiate pipeline and export deals directly as an independent energy ally, rather than through a federal government that often works against us. Markets reward reliability. We become an even stronger North American trading partner, turning geography into an advantage..Short-term transition risks are real but manageable — and vastly outweighed by long-term gains. Independence removes the single biggest deterrent to investment: federal political and regulatory interference. We can rebuild the large, complex regulatory environment that hangs over us now like the sword of Damocles, with lower taxes, faster permitting, and pro-growth rules written in Alberta for Albertans. This will make us a magnet for talent and capital that currently flows to Texas or elsewhere. Families stay. Businesses expand. Our children inherit opportunity instead of managed decline.Finally, independence honours the best of our values. We can draft a constitution that protects property rights, free speech, and individual liberty more robustly than the Charter allows under Ottawa’s evolving interpretations. Numbered Treaties predate Alberta as a province; we commit to honouring them fully and partnering with First Nations as equals in resource development and economic growth. Independence gives First Nations people a chance at a brand-new start as equal citizens. Defence ties with allies remain strong, focused on trade and security rather than subsidizing Ottawa’s priorities. This is not rupture, it is renewal.Albertans, the choice is no longer abstract. On October 19, we decide whether our children inherit a province that controls its destiny or one that remains a junior partner in a federation that no longer serves us equitably. The evidence is overwhelming: fiscal fairness, lower costs, secure jobs, protected pensions, real democracy, and stronger, more effective institutions are all achievable, and only achievable, through independence.Alberta has the resources, the people, and the work ethic to govern itself successfully. A “Yes” vote is the practical, responsible, forward-looking choice. Let us seize it with confidence and build the province our families deserve.Colin MacLeod is the author of the provocative book “The Case for Alberta’s Independence,” and the force behind @cnm5000 on X.