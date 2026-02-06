MACLEOD: Why Alberta is not America’s next state – the 51st myth

Colin MacLeod is the author of the provocative book “The Case for Alberta’s Independence,” and the force behind @cnm5000 on X.As we stand at a crossroads in Alberta’s history, the conversation surrounding our province’s place in North America has reached a fever pitch. For many of us who believe in the necessity of Alberta’s independence, the goal is simple: self-determination. We seek the right to manage our own resources, keep the wealth we generate, and build a future that reflects the unique values of the West. However, a significant distraction has emerged: the #51 movement — the idea that Alberta should secede from Canada only to be absorbed as the fifty-first state of the United States. While this sentiment is amplified by media outlets eager for a sensational headline, it is a fringe position that threatens to undermine the legitimate pursuit of Alberta's sovereignty.The reality on the ground is that the fifty-first state concept is deeply unpopular within the broader independence movement. Recent polling data from early 2026 illustrates this divide clearly, while support for Alberta’s independence has climbed to roughly 31%. That number drops significantly when the question of American annexation is introduced. Only about 24% of Albertans show any interest in joining the US, while a staggering 72% remain firmly opposed to becoming Americans. For the vast majority of independence supporters, the dream is to see Alberta stand as its own nation — a Northern Star that maintains a friendly, robust economic partnership with our southern neighbours without sacrificing our distinct identity and legislative autonomy.Leading voices within the movement have been quick to distance themselves from the fifty-first state rhetoric. Spokespersons for prominent groups, such as Stay Free Alberta, have repeatedly clarified that statehood is not the objective. Independence leaders have been vocal in stating that while they seek to foster closer ties with Washington to secure credit facilities and trade stability for a nascent Alberta state, joining the Union is not on the table. The organizers recognize that their cause is a struggle for sovereignty, not a transfer of colonial masters. To move from resource colony status under Ottawa to the same status under Washington would be a lateral move that solves none of our fundamental issues with representation and local control.Unfortunately, the #51 narrative has provided a convenient boogeyman for those who oppose any change to the status quo. Opponents of independence and various media platforms have effectively weaponized the fringe calls for annexation, framing the entire movement as a MAGA-led Trojan horse. By conflating the desire for Albertan self-governance with American political movements, critics have successfully stoked fears among the quiet majority of Albertans who value our public institutions, such as universal healthcare, which would be fundamentally altered under US jurisdiction. This anti-US messaging acts as a poison pill, making the very idea of independence seem synonymous with a loss of Canadian values, thereby stalling the momentum of a movement rooted in local constitutional grievances..Beyond the lack of popular and leadership support, the legal hurdles to Alberta joining the US are so immense that they border on the impossible. The US Constitution, under Article IV, Section 3, grants Congress the power to admit new states, but the process is gruelling and highly political. For Alberta to be admitted, it would require a simple majority in both the House of Representatives and the Senate. However, in a hyper-polarised US Senate, any such bill would almost certainly face a filibuster, requiring 60 votes to overcome. This is a nearly insurmountable barrier for a territory that would radically shift the American political balance. Furthermore, the Equal Footing Doctrine ensures that any new state must be admitted with the same sovereign rights as existing states, meaning the US would have to be willing to integrate Alberta’s unique legal frameworks and complex Treaty relationships with First Nations, which many US lawmakers would view as a liability rather than an asset.In summary, the fifty-first state argument is a detour that leads nowhere. It is a concept rejected by our leaders, dismissed by the majority of our supporters, and rendered practically impossible by the rigid structures of American law. As Albertans, our focus must remain on the hard work of building a sovereign nation that can stand on its own two feet. We must not allow a vocal minority or a biased media to define our movement by a destination we never intended to reach. 