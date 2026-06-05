Opinion

MACLEOD: Why Alberta should choose independence — prosperity on our own terms

Albertans contribute billions more to Ottawa than they receive back. Independence would mean lower taxes, greater prosperity, full control over resources, and a government that finally answers to Albertans alone.
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