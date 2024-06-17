MaCPHERSON: Government funding for independent schools saves B.C. taxpayers millions each year

Despite any claims to the contrary, government funding of independent schools in BC saves taxpayer money. And if the provincial government eliminated this funding, it could cost taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars each year and rob B.C. families of their ability to choose schools that best fit their needs.Currently in B.C., provincial government funding for independent schools ranges from between 30 to 50% of the per-student funding of government public schools (although some independent schools receive no government funding).As noted in a new study, in 2020/21 (the latest year of available data), the B.C. government spent $14,601 per student in public schools compared to $8,685 per student in independent schools. In other words, for every student who attends an independent school rather than a government public school, the B.C. government saved $5,916 (on average). Which means independent schools cost taxpayers significantly less money per student than government public schools.Yet like clockwork, the old refrains call for an end to government funding of independent schools based on the false claim that independent schools drain money from cash-strapped government public schools. This is clearly untrue.Moreover, because of this government funding, many families — who otherwise couldn’t afford it — are able to send their children to independent schools, which may provide a specific cultural or religious focus, or speciality programming such as arts or athletics, or provide unique pedagogical approaches for kids with special needs. And in fact, most independent schools in B.C. do not fit the “elite” stereotype of ivy-covered stone walls and uniforms. Only 7.7% of independent schools in B.C. are considered elite preparatory schools, which means 92.3% of independent schools are non-elite. The average incomes of families with kids attending independent schools in B.C. are similar to the incomes of families attending government public schools, especially when the 7.7% of elite schools are removed from the equation. Clearly, if the government eliminated funding for independent schools, some portion of the families who currently send their children to non-elite independent schools — which again comprise more than 90% of all independent schools in the province — would have some tough choices to make.But if the provincial government did eliminate funding for independent schools, how much would that decision cost B.C. taxpayers?Consider this. If 50% of students attending independent schools had to move to government public schools, the government would need to increase spending on schools by $258.2 million every year (based on 2020/21 average per-student costs). If 25% of independent school students migrated to government public schools, it would cost taxpayers $129.1 million per year. And if only 10% of independent school students switched to government public schools, it would cost taxpayers $51.6 million more per year.Despite the typical false claims about independent school funding, this is a good news story. When the government helps empower B.C. families with the ability to send their children to independent schools that best fit their learning needs — including families who could not otherwise afford it — B.C. taxpayers save money. Paige MacPherson is associate director of education policy at the Fraser Institute.