MACPHERSON: Petition threatens independent school funding in Alberta

Paige MacPherson is associate director of education policy at the Fraser Institute. Recently, amid the backdrop of a teacher strike, an Alberta high school teacher began collecting signatures for a petition to end government funding of independent schools in the province. If she gets enough people to sign — 10% of the number of Albertans who voted in the last provincial election — Elections Alberta will consider launching a referendum about the issue.In other words, the critical funding many Alberta families rely on for their children’s educational needs may be in jeopardy..THOMSON: Is this who we want to be?.In Alberta, the provincial government partially funds independent schools and charter schools. The Alberta Teachers’ Association (ATA), whose members are currently on strike, opposes government funding of independent and charter schools.But kids are not one-size-fits-all, and schools should reflect that reality, particularly in light of today’s increasing classroom complexity where different kids have different needs. Unlike government-run public schools, independent schools and charter schools have the flexibility to innovate and find creative ways to help students thrive. .And things aren’t going very well for all kids or teachers in government-run pubic school classrooms. According to the ATA, 93% of teachers report encountering some form of aggression or violence at school, most often from students. Additionally, 85% of unionized teachers face an increase in cognitive, social/emotional, and behavioural issues in their classrooms. In 2020, one-quarter of students in Edmonton’s government-run public schools were just learning English, and immigration to Canada — and Alberta especially — has exploded since then. It’s not easy to teach a classroom of kids where a significant proportion do not speak English, many have learning disabilities or exceptional needs, and a few have severe behavioural problems. Not surprisingly, demand for independent schools in Alberta is growing because many of these schools are designed for students with special needs, autism, severe learning disabilities, and ADHD. Some independent schools cater to students just learning English, while others offer cultural focuses, expanded outdoor time, gifted learning, and much more..ROBSON: Canada is losing the battle against hate crimes disguised as vandalism.Which takes us back to the new petition — yet the latest attempt to defund independent schools in Alberta.Wealthy families will always have school choice. But if the Alberta government wants low-income and middle-class kids to have the ability to access schools that fit them, too, it’s crucial to maintain — or better yet, increase — its support for independent and charter schools. .Consider a fictional Alberta family: the Millers. Their daughter, Lucy, is struggling at her local government-run public school. Her reading is below grade level, and she’s being bullied. It’s affecting her self-esteem, her sleep, and her overall well-being. The Millers pay their taxes. They don’t take vacations, they rent, and they haven’t upgraded their cars in many years. They can’t afford to pay full tuition for Lucy to attend an independent school that offers the approach to education she needs to succeed. However, because the Alberta government partially funds independent schools — which essentially means a portion of the Miller family’s tax dollars follow Lucy to the school of their choice — they’re able to afford the tuition. The familiar refrain from opponents is that taxpayers shouldn’t pay for independent school tuition. But in fact, if you’re concerned about taxpayers, you should encourage school choice. If Lucy attends a government-run public school, taxpayers pay 100% of her education costs. But if she attends an independent or charter school, taxpayers only pay a portion of the costs while her parents pay the rest. That’s why research shows that school choice saves tax dollars. .MORGAN: Israel isn't going away.If you’re a parent with a child in a government-run public school in Alberta, you now must deal with another teacher strike. If you have a child in an independent or charter school, however, it’s business as usual. If Albertans are ever asked to vote on whether or not to end government funding for independent schools, they should remember that students are the most important stakeholder in education. And providing parents more choices in education is the solution, not the problem.Paige MacPherson is associate director of education policy at the Fraser Institute.