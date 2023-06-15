They said it was unstoppable — a weapon so fast and dangerous that there was no counter-weapon.
Russian President Vladimir Putin even bragged: “In early January next year, the frigate Admiral Gorshkov will enter combat service with the latest, I repeat once again, sea-based hypersonic missile system Tsirkon (Zirkon), which has no analogs in the world.”
Putin emphasized the missile could reach some targets within "just five minutes."
Defence analyst Professor Michael Clarke also told Sky News: "You can't defend against it. You can't see it. You can't prepare for it."
But much of that hypersonic mystique was greatly dimmed recently when Ukraine was able to successfully shoot down Russian hypersonic missiles attacking Kiev using the US-supplied Patriot system. The latter is a missile defence system consisting of radars, command-and-control technology and multiple types of interceptors, all working together to detect, identify and defeat tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, drones, advanced aircraft and other threats.
Analysts put it all down to just more Putin propaganda — but they would be wrong. The threat of hypersonics is very real, and China is leading the world with the technology.
However, an Israeli firm believes there just might be a counter-measure. In response to what it describes as the “geopolitical reality” of hypersonic weapons, Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defense Systems announced this week that it is developing a new interceptor missile called Sky Sonic geared specifically at the hypersonic threat.
According to a report in Breaking Defense, the company described the missile as a “groundbreaking defensive response to the growing threat of hypersonic missiles.” The firm plans to show the weapon design off at the Paris Air Show (June 19-June 25), aiming squarely at the European market.
The missile is currently being developed and has not undergone live testing yet. The multi-stage interceptor, developed for several years in secret, uses a Hit-to-Kill system that Rafael has used in other interceptors, the report said.
The timing of the unveiling is notable.
Just a week ago, Iran announced it developed a hypersonic missile called Fattah, a two-stage missile which exits the atmosphere and separates from a re-entry vehicle that then maneuvers toward a target.
While there is some skepticism about whether Iran has that capability, it’s yet another sign of how hypersonic threats have proliferated. Aside from Russia and China, North Korea also claims to have developed hypersonic missiles.
India’s ongoing HSTDV (Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle) project will also be one of the most devastating tactical level hypersonic cruise missiles in India's arsenal when it is commissioned into the Indian Armed forces after long-duration flight-testing of prototypes.
“We are following the developments and emerging threats in the current security context and are developing the most advanced defence systems,” said Dr. Yuval Steinitz, chairman of Rafael. “Project Sky Sonic is an innovative, unique development of its kind for the hypersonic weapon threat.”
A successful defence against hypersonic threats requires a multifaceted approach that involves not only countering their speed, but also effectively tracking, detecting, and intercepting their unpredictable flight paths, Rafael officials said.
The missiles are not merely travelling fast (ballistic missiles travel past Mach 5), they can also glide or manoeuvre.
An interceptor launched against a hypersonic threat needs to be able to fly “swiftly” toward the target and also “the interceptor must exhibit exceptional maneuverability and operate on a non-ballistic trajectory to effectively pursue and neutralize the hypersonic threat.”
Company executives reiterated they developed a new technology with this missile, although they could not elaborate on specific aspects.
Israel recently announced historically high defence exports of US $12.5 billion. Even with competition from China, Turkey and other major drone manufacturers, the Israeli report says around one-quarter of the agreements signed in 2022 were for UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) and drones.
Israel’s three large defence companies — Elbit Systems, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries — all play a role in the UAV and counter-UAV market.
Elbit makes the large Hermes 900 drone, and IAI sells the Heron line of drones. Rafael is a part owner of Aeronautics which makes the Orbiter line.
Rafael will also showcase its other high-tech systems, such as Iron Dome and David’s sling at the Paris Air Show. It will also be discussing the Iron Beam system, the highly advanced laser air defence system that's being coupled with Iron Dome.
