James Bond book covers
Dave Makichuk

They are tearing down statues, changing street names, school names, bridge names and God knows what else. Movies such as Gone With The Wind now carry a disclaimer, saying the classic film “denies the horrors of slavery.”

Instead of learning from the slings and arrows of history, which is not always pretty or nice, we seem to be trying to eradicate it. As if to pretend it never happened.

Columnist

Dave Makichuk is a Western Standard contributor. He has worked in the media for decades, including as an editor for the Calgary Herald and Calgary Sun. He also wrote extensively on military and security issues for the Asia Times in Hong Kong.

(1) comment

RealDemocracy
RealDemocracy

When do they start burning the books....??

