MAKICHUK: Australia building an intel cloud and we're not invited

I suppose you could call it yet another slap in Canada’s face. Possibly even a punch in the stomach. A major development in intelligence circles and we, my friends, are not invited.Australia’s top intelligence official revealed this week that Australia is developing a top secret intelligence cloud. It is intended to be interoperable with US and UK spy networks — enabling all 10 of the lucky country’s intel agencies to better detect national security threats.“We are working very hard on a top secret cloud initiative where we’re hoping that we will be in a position to take that initiative forward,” Andrew Shearer, Australia’s Director-General of National Intelligence said during an event in Washington, DC hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) think tank and reported by Breaking Defense.Shearer did not say when the cloud will be first launched but said that it will “transform” how Australian intelligences work together and with the US and UK. Canada, was not, ahem, mentioned in the CSIS address.The cloud has been designed from the outset with interoperability of those partner countries in mind, the report said.The experiences of the US and UK in building out their respective intel clouds also shaped Australia’s program, helping confront “problems” and avoid “some pitfalls,” according to Shearer.“I think that’s a really powerful demonstration of how we can learn from each other. As we move into the world of artificial intelligence, there’s also a massive amount we can learn and share,” he added.Australia, the US and the UK already closely share intelligence as three members of the Five Eyes intel-sharing arrangement, alongside New Zealand and Canada, but Shearer’s comments signal yet another push by Sydney, Washington and London to forge ever-stronger national security ties, leaving socialist Canada in the lurch.Though the intelligence cloud was not described as part of the AUKUS security arrangement, Pillar II of the AUKUS plan focuses on shared exploration of new technologies including AI, cyber, electronic warfare and quantum computing — all crucial, developing areas of technology.It also comes on the heels of a US defence official outlining how AUKUS partners are involved in deploying “common artificial intelligence algorithms” on platforms such as the P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft..While Canada recently finalized a US $5.9 billion agreement to procure up to 16 Boeing-made P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft, we are not part of AUKUS, nor will we ever be.The latter is a major partnership that stunned Canadian officials in their tracks when it was announced. The tri-lateral strategic posture between the US, UK and Australia is intended to strengthen the ability of each government to support security and defence interests in the Indo-Pacific, building on longstanding and ongoing bilateral ties.According to a CSIS report released in May, Ottawa must overcome its apparent indifference to the AUKUS deal or risk being left in the dust.Co-authored by Vincent Rigby, a former national security and intelligence adviser to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the report pulled no punches, CBC News reported."The glacial pace at which Canada appears to be adapting to the realities of modern great power competition has left it far behind the curve, with consequences for both Ottawa's reputation among its allies and its ability to protect Canadian territory, sovereignty and contribute to global peace and stability," said the report, which probed the reasons why Canada was left out of AUKUS."The simple answer is that Ottawa was apparently not invited."Rigby said he saw no indication Canada was about to be invited to join the arrangement that became AUKUS just a few months before it was announced, CBC News reported."There was no indication when I was national security and intelligence adviser" that a deal was in the works, said Rigby, whose tenure as Trudeau's national security and intelligence adviser ended in June 2021. Rigby said that while he worked with Trudeau, he had "regular discussions" with Canada's allies in the Five Eyes intelligence sharing partnership, the idea of AUKUS membership never came up..He added if Canada wasn't invited to take part in AUKUS in the weeks following his departure from government, it "speaks volumes about the way Canada is perceived by its allies at the present time ... that we're not necessarily seen as a significant player on the international stage and in particular in the Indo-Pacific region."In other words, we are lightweights, not carrying our weight.Would you want anything to do with a socialist leader who is more interested in destroying his own country with damaging climate change legislation, than defending itself against growing aggression in the world?A nation fielding 40-year old F-18 fighter jets, with only 50 fighter pilots left to fly them at any given time?Former Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull told CBC News that it's his understanding Canada was not invited because of its long-standing aversion to acquiring nuclear subs.In fact, Canada was caught with its pants down."It caught us unaware, but the [political] balm was, well, we've got a preferred relationship with the United States, we don't really need it," said former Canadian diplomat Colin Robertson, now vice-president of the Canadian Global Affairs Institute in Ottawa.Canada’s indifference could also stem from a combination of sticker-shock and an inadequate understanding of the benefits to be derived, the CSIS report said.The submarine portion of the AUKUS deal could cost Australia between $268 billion and $368 billion Australian (US$179 billion and US$245 billion) over a 30-year period.Nevertheless, Canada appears to be the unpopular red-headed step-child no one wants to invite to their birthday party.Precise details of the cloud, including its expected cost and operational launch date, are not known, but the Office of National Intelligence (ONI) has confirmed it began the project ahead of the AUKUS partnership.Shearer also confirmed a new Australian National Intelligence Community strategy would include a "set of principles" that will make sharing of new technologies across various agencies mandatory.Except for Canada, of course. The odd man out.Not to worry, we are making the world greener, apparently.