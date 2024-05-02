MAKICHUK: Biden's White House is looking very Muffley-esque

For fans of the movie Dr. Strangelove, I don't have to tell you who US president Merkin Muffley is.He is one of several characters from the film played by the great British comedian and actor, Peter Sellers.Director Stanley Kubrick clearly had intent, naming the US leader in a manner that portrays him as a soft, wimpy president.So weak and wussy is Muffley, that US General 'Buck' Turgidson advises a pre-emptive attack on the Soviets to "catch them with their pants down," after a rogue commander sends an entire wing of B-52s to attack the then-USSR under Wing Attack Plan R.The latter is an option that allows a lower echelon military official to launch a retaliatory attack after Washington and other major cities have been nuked.The only problem is, nobody had attacked anyone — the commander, General Ripper, as in Jack the Ripper, had lost his marbles.It set the stage for a film which is still fascinating and entertaining today.One of the most hilarious lines in the film occurs when General Turgidson wrestles with the Russian ambassador on the floor, to which President Muffley remarks, "Gentlemen, you can't fight in here, this is the war room!"I bring this up to make a very important comparison to today's sorry and perhaps comedic POTUS situation.Is US President Joe Biden, the modern day Merkin Muffley? Seriously, he sure seems to have many similarities to the movie character played by Sellers.Soft, ineffective, namby-pamby to the max and lacking charisma — that is pretty much US President Biden.Afraid to take a strong stand on anything, and completely ignoring the refugee crisis at the border, among other concerns. Soft against Xi Jinping in China and soft against Vlad Putin in Russia — leading to international instability we have not seen in decades.Putin knew he could get away with attacking Ukraine, and Xi probably thinks he can do the same with Taiwan with "Sleepy Joe" at the helm.This strongly suggests that Biden is pretty much spineless and doesn't instil the fear of — say — a President Reagan or a President Nixon. Both of whom spoke softly and carried the proverbial Theodore Roosevelt 'big stick.'Nixon especially, who, toward the end, appeared depressed and was drinking heavily, leading his assistants to fear he might order Armageddon.To put it nicely, Biden is a pushover president with no cojones. And, as a result, nobody fears America anymore, not even the Houthis in Yemen. A small group of Islamist extremists, telling the US to get stuffed.Nor does Iran, an "evil empire" working steadily toward obtaining the bomb, with no one to stop them, except Israel. And does anyone think for a moment, that Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu fears a phone call from President Biden, over what is happening in Gaza?Or from his ineffective roving ambassador, Secretary of State, Antony Blinken? Not exactly Henry Kissinger, is he?For all his diplomacy, he has achieved very little.While Biden talks tough, he has not fooled anyone — pushing ahead billions in military support, despite numerous international calls to do something to force Israel's hand and end the killing.His answer is to build a floating pier to provide supplies to a devastated, starving Gaza strip. Where doctors are sometimes forced to do amputations on children without anaesthetic..Biden's gesture to help the Palestinians could not be any more hollow. No wonder students at Universities across the US have become militant.The hypocrisy of the Biden administration is all too obvious. While demonizing Russia for attacking Ukraine, Israel gets a pass.Biden's apparent age and potential senility, must also be taken into account.I mean, will he even be able to finish his term, should he win another four years as leader of the free world?Apologies to the ladies on The View television program who are in major denial, but Biden is looking like an out of touch old coot on his last legs.So much so, that he actually makes Trump look good!How many times in the past term, have the handlers in the West Wing, "corrected" the errant comments of a president who sometimes seems totally out to lunch.I can't recall a single incident of this happening to President Obama. Yet this seems like SOP for President Biden's Muffley-esque White House.As a voter, Biden's age, and his mental and physical acuity would concern me. A candidate who means well, but who should have done the right thing and stepped aside, as former New Jersey governor Chris Christie has suggested.Say what you want about Trump, nobody leads him around by the nose, and nobody tells him what to say or do.Lastly, I would suggest that the Muffley's bland nature, mirrors that of President Biden, who likely won't be remembered for really achieving much besides maintaining the status quo.He has terribly mishandled the situation in Gaza, and on the home front downplayed the border crisis and lost touch with the challenges facing Americans. He has even alienated young Democrats — something that was a given in past campaigns.While the fictional Muffley was meant as a parody of a wimpy president on the brink of Doomsday, Biden is the real thing. Sad to say, but there's nothing funny in that.Not with one of the most important elections in US history looming.